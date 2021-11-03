Every Pokemon GO promo code for November 2021

With a new month in Pokemon GO comes new codes for trainers to input.

Codes are a great way to stock up on items. There are many Pokemon GO trainers out there who like to put as little money into the game as possible, if they put in any at all. Codes, therefore, are a great way to catch up on valuable items like Lure Modules, Lucky Eggs, and plenty more.

Pokemon GO codes for PokeBalls in November

There are only three codes for Pokemon GO in November 2021. The full list of codes is as follows:

KUAXZBJUTP3B7 : Samsung Avatar items

: Samsung Avatar items E9K4SY77F5623 : 10 PokeBalls

: 10 PokeBalls LRQEV2VZ59UDA: Verizon Avatar items

Sadly, the only prizes that aren't cosmetic here are the 10 PokeBalls. It’s always good, however, to save up PokeBalls for events like Spotlight Hours and Community Days so that trainers can catch all the Pokemon they want.

Speaking of Spotlight Hours, the full list of Pokemon featured in these hours for the month of November is as follows:

Cacnea

Chinchou

Turtwig

Chimchar

Piplup

Fortunately, all of these Pokemon save Cacnea have a chance to be shiny. These are great opportunities to put those 10 free PokeBalls to work.

The Community Day will also feature Shinx, a Generation IV Pokemon. This is very appropriate, seeing as the long-awaited Generation IV remakes, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, will be releasing on November 19.

If Shinx is evolved into Luxio and then Luxray during this event, it will get access to a very useful move in Psychic Fangs. Not only does it deal damage, but it’s also guaranteed to lower the opponent’s Defense by a stage. This is definitely a Pokemon trainers won’t want to miss out on.

How to input the codes into Pokemon GO

Trainers will appreciate extra PokeBalls for the Shinx Community Day (Image via Niantic)

Inputting the codes into Pokemon GO is really simple. Trainers should head over to the shop and scroll all the way down to the bottom of the page. They should see a text that says “redeem” with a text bar underneath. Players can type codes here and click “redeem” to get their prizes.

