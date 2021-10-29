Cacnea gets Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO but its shiny version won't be available

Cacnea will have its own Community Day in Pokemon GO, but it doesn’t look like its shiny sprite will be joining the proceedings.

Generation III fans may remember coming across Cacnea while roaming the desert east of Mt. Chimney in the Hoenn region. Cacnea is a Grass-type Pokemon that evolves into Cacturne, who gains a Dark-typing. This Pokemon is going to lead off Spotlight Hours for the month of November.

Generation III Pokemon to be the center of first Spotlight Hour in November

On 2 November 2021, Cacnea will be the subject of its own Spotlight Hour. From 6.00pm to 7.00pm. local time, trainers will be able to encounter plenty of Cacneas in the wild. Unfortunately, though, they won’t be able to find its shiny form.

This is definitely an anomaly in terms of Spotlight Hours. Most of the time, the Pokemon that’s being featured certainly has its shiny spawning in the wild. For this event, though, only regular Cacnea will be found.

What makes it more odd is that the full lineup of Spotlight Hours has been released, and every other Pokemon will have their shiny sprite available. Trainers will be able to catch shiny Chimchou, shiny Turtwig, shiny Chimchar and shiny Piplup throughout the rest of November.

Each starter from Generation IV will also get its own Spotlight Hout in November (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The latter three (Turtwig, Chimchar and Piplup) are certainly included to celebrate the release of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl later in the month. These three Pokemon will be the starters in that game, as they were in Generation IV.

While regular Cacnea will give older players some nostalgia for Hoenn, it won’t be used much in PvP or Raids. Its evolution, Cacturne, is quite frail. The trade-off is that it has 221 Attack. However, this Pokemon is still outclassed by Shiftree and Zarude in most aspects.

That being said, both Grass Knot and Dark Pulse are decent charge move options to equip this Pokemon with. Dynamic Punch is another strong move later possessed by Cacturne.

