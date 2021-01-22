How to complete the Hoenn Collection Challenge in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO is running the Hoenn Celebration event this week after the Sinnoh Celebration came to an end. Players have another chance to complete a Collection Challenge.

After Kalos released in Pokemon GO, the subsequent generations all got their own Celebration event and a Collection Challenge to complete. Each Collection consists of nine Pokemon to catch in the wild.

They can't be evolved or traded, and they must be new catches. This week's Hoenn challenge is the easiest so far, as there are no second forms to catch or shadow Pokemon only obtainable from Team Rocket grunts.

Instead, gamers can catch each Pokemon on the list in the wild with just a little bit of luck. The list of Pokemon for the Hoenn Collection Challenge in Pokemon GO is as follows:

Treecko

Torchic

Mudkip

Nincada

Nosepass

Aron

Plusle

Minun

Bagon

The first six Pokemon will likely be the easiest to catch. Plusle, Minun, and Bagon may prove to be a bit more challenging to find, but players can certainly do it in time.

If merely waiting isn't working, they can try using an incense, which will speed up the process with little effort. Of course, walking around and checking Pokestops will also help the process.

Completing the Hoenn Collection Challenge in Pokemon GO will give rewards such as stardust and another elite collector medal.

The Hoenn Celebration in Pokemon GO and the upcoming Johto Celebration

Beyond the Collection Challenge in Pokemon GO for Hoenn week, players still have more challenges to complete if they'd like. One of the major ones involves Kyogre and Groudon, both of which appear far more in raids during the Hoenn Celebration.

If players complete the tasks that go along with battling the legendaries in raids, they will be rewarded with an encounter with Rayquaza. In that encounter is the chance to catch a shiny Rayquaza.

Aron is also specified as having more of a chance for providing players with the above Pokemon. Like the Collection Challenge, and many other aspects of Pokemon GO, using an incense may be the best option for anyone looking to get an Aron fast before the event ends.

Next week, on January 26th, the Johto Celebration event will begin in Pokemon GO. Many of the same activities will be present such as another Collection Challenge event based on nine Pokemon from the region.