Beating Cliff in Pokemon GO (November 2021)

Team GO Rocket in Pokemon GO has been causing chaos ever since their release back in July 2019. Since then, players have had the opportunity to challenge one of three different leaders of Team GO Rocket: Sierra, Arlo, and Cliff.

Due to randomized order of team selections, battles against Team GO Rocket's leaders are always a riveting ordeal.

Upon beating a Team GO Rocket leader, one will be provided with the opportunity to catch a shadow Pokemon. With that being said, defeating Cliff will reward players with a shadow Seedot.

How to counter Cliff in Pokemon GO

Cliff as he appears in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

First round

When it comes to challenging Cliff in Pokemon GO, players should always remember his one guaranteed Pokemon, shadow Seedot. Being a pure Grass type, Seedot has a weakness to Fire, Flying, Ice, Bug, and Poison type attacks.

While it can be tempting to bring a Fire or Ice type, players are recommended to bring a Flying type instead as there are Pokemon on Cliff's team that could easily take out the other two.

Second round

For the second round, Cliff has a choice amongst Hariyama, Poliwrath, and Kingler. In Pokemon GO, Poliwrath and Kingler share a Water typing. However, the former also shares a Fighting typing with Hariyama.

This is where Flying type Pokemon come in handy as there is a solid 2/3 chance that Cliff will use a Pokemon that is weak against this type.

Final round

For the third and final round, Cliff will choose anyone from Torterra, Tyranitar, and Sharpedo. In Pokemon GO, Torterra is a Grass and Ground type which stands out as an outlier for this round as none of the other Pokemon share its typing. Sharpedo is a Water and Dark type while Tyranitar is a Rock and Dark type.

If Cliff sends out Torterra for the final round, a Flying type Pokemon is still the best choice as it will resist both Grass and Ground type attacks.

If he sends out any of the other two selections, a Fighting type Pokemon will be ideal as its attacks inflict super effective damage to Dark types. This fact also stands for Fairy type moves.

The optimal team for this fight takes a variety of different forms as there is no guarantee that Cliff will only use Pokemon that are weak to Flying type attacks. For these battles, a Grass type could easily pick up where the Flying type left off. Thanks to the recent addition of Zarude to Pokemon GO, players will have a powerful Grass type to use against Cliff.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul