Beating Sierra in Pokemon GO (November 2021)

Sierra, one of the three leaders of Pokemon GO's antagonistic group, Team GO Rocket, has been a nuisance to many since her initial addition back in July of 2019. Since then, Pokemon GO players around the globe have been looking for the best possible way to defeat her team of powerful shadow Pokemon.

Sierra, much like the rest of the Team GO Rocket leaders, can only be challenged after the player collects six of the mysterious components that are dropped after winning a battle against Team GO Rocket grunts.

Strategies to defeat Sierra in Pokemon GO

Sierra may appear intimidating and challenging but with a little planning Sierra is not much harder than the other Team GO Rocket grunts. (Image via Niantic)

First round

Upon beginning the battle, Sierra will open with the same Pokemon every time, her shadow Sneasel. This is also the Pokemon that trainers will be rewarded with upon completing the fight.

This Pokemon also has a chance to appear shiny when catching it. Sneasel is relatively frail in Pokemon GO with a major weakness to Fighting type attacks.

Second round

For the second round, Sierra can bring anyone from Granbull, Ampharos, and Gliscor. Granbull is a frail Fairy type Pokemon so players should not have a hard time taking it down.

Ampharos and Gliscor can provide a challenge due to their strong attacking power and high bulk. The best Pokemon to bring to this fight is Mamoswine, due to its Ice and Ground typing.

Mamoswine has coverage over both Gliscor and Ampharos. Notably, Gliscor is weak to Ice type attacks while Ampharos is heavily susceptible to Ground type moves.

Final round

Round three could provide the player with some difficulties due to the unique typings among the possible enemy Pokemon. Sierra has the choice to send out anyone from Houndoom (Fire and Dark type), Kingdra (Water and Dragon type), and Drapion (Poison and Dark type).

Mamoswine still remains a great choice for this fight as both Houndoom and Drapion are weak to Ground type attacks. However, Mamoswine takes super effective damage from Fire type attacks so players should be careful and save their shields for this round.

Kingdra is the option that will give players the most trouble in Pokemon GO due to its defensive typing. This Pokemon is only weak to Fairy and other Dragon type attacks.

Fairy type Pokemon are not recommended for this fight as the possibility of Drapion could put players in a dangerous situation. They are advised to bring a bulky Dragon type like Dragonite or Altered Giratina.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Pokemon GO fans may have difficulties in their fight against Sierra. However, with a balanced team of Mamoswine, Dragonite, and any Fighting type of their choice, she can be easily vanquished. Victory will reward players with a free shadow Sneasel.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul