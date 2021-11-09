Best Counters for Shadow Lugia in Pokemon GO

Giovanni has returned to Pokemon GO with a new powerful ally at his side, Shadow Lugia. Team GO Rocket has come to terrorize trainers across the globe once again just in time for Pokemon GO's Festival of Lights event. Throughout the week, Team GO Rocket will appear more often at Pokestops with their hot air balloons spawning more often as well.

Giovanni is known for coming to Pokemon GO with a new, powerful shadow Pokemon on his side, whether that be Mewtwo, the legendary Kanto bird Trio, or the legendary Johto beast trio. This time, Giovanni wields the powerful legendary Pokemon, Lugia.

Many players are rushing for the opportunity to challenge Giovanni so they can add the powerful guardian of Johto's Whirl Islands to their collections. But what is the best course of action to take on Shadow Lugia? This article will help players prepare for the challenging fight before them.

Beating Shadow Lugia in Pokemon GO

Shadow Lugia in Pokemon GO is quite different from its counterpart in the GameCube Pokemon game Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness (Image via Niantic)

When preparing for the fight against Shadow Lugia in Pokemon GO, players have to keep in consideration that there are two other Pokemon that must be fought before Shadow Lugia even appears. Giovanni starts the battle with his iconic Persian and then sends out his Kingler. Only after these two Pokemon have been defeated, do players even have the chance to see Shadow Lugia.

A great strategy to defeat Giovanni utilizes the defensive coverage provided by the combination of both Gengar and Zarude. The third slot in the team can be given to any bulk-oriented Pokemon.

The role of the defensive third Pokemon is to guarantee that Gengar can safely enter battle and begin charging its Shadow Ball attack. Gengar's fast attack Shadow Claw is of immense value here as it provides great damage and energy generation. Start the battle with the defensive Pokemon and then instantly switch to Gengar. Doing this tricks Pokemon GO's Trainer AI and causing it to stall for a few seconds. Gengar will be in battle long enough to get rid of both of Giovanni's shields as well as take out Persian.

When Kingler enters the battle, switch to Zarude. Zarude should have the moveset of Bite and Power Whip. Giovanni will not have any shields to block Zarude's Power Whip, thus getting rid of Kingler without any difficulty. At most, the player will have to use a shield.

When Lugia enters the fight, keep Zarude in. This is why it is important for Zarude to have Bite as the attack's Dark typing will deal super effective damage to Lugia. By the time Zarude is knocked out of battle, Shadow Lugia will have a sizable chunk of its HP missing.

From there, players must then use their defensive third pick. Right before the third Pokemon faints, they must switch to Gengar. The Trainer AI will stall once again and Gengar will be able to charge its Shadow Ball. When Gengar is in, Lugia will be unable to survive a Shadow Ball, thus resulting in a clean victory.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

While this strategy is far from perfect, using a strong defensive Rock type with a reliable moveset in Pokemon GO is of great importance. Choosing a bulky defensive Pokemon as the third pick, preferably with Smack Down as a fast attack, can be very useful for this strategy. Gengar is the winning condition for this strategy and it is vital that Gengar remains in the fight until Lugia is out. Once that is accomplished, the battle has already been won.

Edited by Atul S