There are a few Pokemon in Pokemon GO that are really elusive. The fact that these Pokemon are elusive makes them desirable by the entire community. The reason for their elusiveness could be attributed to a lot of reasons.

They could either have really strong evolutions or they could just be rare because they're available only during specific events in Pokemon GO. Either way, these Pokemon are really sought after in-game and not many people have them.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writers' opinion alone.

Top 5 rarest Pokemon in Pokemon GO

# Gible

Gible is a pretty rare Pokemon in Pokemon GO. This Pokemon can be found in the wild and has an increased drop rate during windy weather thanks to it's dragon typing. They can be found in the wild as well. According to Silph Road, Gible can be hatched from 10KM eggs as well, but it has a lowly hatch rate of 6.4% in Pokemon GO.

#4 Axew

Axew is another rare Pokemon in the game. Although it's rarely found in the wild, Axew can be hatched from 10KM eggs as well. Silph Road marks its hatch rate at 4.7% in Pokemon GO, making it slightly rarer than Gible. For those who want a Haxsaurus in their arsenal, Axew is a must have in Pokemon GO.

#3 Deino

Deino is another rare Pokemon that trainers have a hard time encountering in Pokemon GO. As per Silph Road again, Deino can be hatched through 12KM strange eggs.

To get these strange eggs in Pokemon GO, trainers will have to defeat Team Rocket leaders and have an empty egg slot in their inventory. Even then, it only has a 2.7% hatch rate. Acquiring this Pokemon sure does seem like a lot of effort in Pokemon GO.

#2 Unown

The Unown is an exceedingly rare Pokemon in Pokemon GO. This Pokemon can barely be found in the game, and are only available during special events. Their spawn rates are boosted during the event, but other than that, despite being available in the wild, this Pokemon are pretty rare to come across.

#1 Mew

Mew is probably the most rare Pokemon in Pokemon GO. Mew, just like Mewtwo, isn't available in the wild. Trainers need to complete a special research to have have a shot at catching Mew. Other than that, as a part of the Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto, trainers will have a shot at catching shiny Mew.