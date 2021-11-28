How to get Pokeballs in Pokemon GO

The crux of Pokemon GO or any Pokemon game for that matter is to travel and catch every Pokemon out there and they key to achieving this is Pokeballs.

Pokeballs can typically be bought at in-game stores in the main series games, however, Pokemon GO is vastly different than the main series. New players to Pokemon GO may be unaware of the best method to acquire Pokeballs to use to fill out their Pokedex and catch Pokemon to use in the Battle League.

Best methods to acquire Pokeballs in Pokemon GO

There are multiple ways for players to receive Pokeballs and other items in Pokemon GO. Each method has its own benefits and drawbacks and players should use one of the methods that best suits their playstyle.

Collecting from Pokestops

A Pokestop as they appear in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Arguably, the way the game is meant to be played, Pokestops are the most accessible means of getting Pokeballs. Various landmarks throughout the world are designated as Pokestops. At these Pokestops, players can spin the disk displaying a picture of the landmark to receive a small assortment of items. The most common item players can receive from Pokestops are Pokeballs. While this is a great way to get items for free, it requires the player to walk around until they find one which can be harder for some players depending on their location

Research Rewards

Professor Willow (Image via Niantic)

Players can be granted Pokeballs, berries or stardust for completing quests called "Research Tasks". These can be found by tapping the binocular icon above the 'nearby Pokemon' display in the bottom right corner of the screen. Upon opening the menu, Research Tasks correlating to Special Research and Daily Tasks can be seen. Special Research relates to an overarching story that Professor Willow will tell the player and rewards the player when they are all completed. Some Special Research even rewards players with mythical Pokemon.

Buying from the store

The Pokemon Store as it appears in-game (Image via Niantic)

Like a lot of other mobile games, Pokemon GO has microtransactions. These microtransactions can grant players Pokecoins, which can be used to buy various items from the in-game shop. Players can buy either Pokecoins or bundles with real money. These bundles will mostly contain Pokeballs and their contents can be seen before the purchase goes through.

Edited by Danyal Arabi