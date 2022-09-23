Mega Charizard X vs Dragonite: Which Pokemon will reign supreme in this dance of the dragons?

Dragon-type Pokemon come in many shapes and sizes, and some are incredibly potent as battle combatants.

There are so many Dragon-type Pokemon in the franchise, but two of the most notable are Dragonite and Mega Charizard X.

While Dragonite and Charizard have clashed before in the anime, what happens when Charizard unlocks its potential as a Dragon-type and Mega Evolves into Mega Charizard X? Would Dragonite still stand a chance against its sinister-looking opponent?

It can be entertaining to visualize a matchup between the two mighty Dragon types and determine who will ultimately come out as the victor in a hypothetical battle.

Below, fans can find a breakdown of this dance between two Dragon types, as well as a conclusion stating which combatant would emerge victorious.

Dragonite vs Mega Charizard X broken down by Pokemon lore and ability

Dragonite's powers and abilities

Though cute, Dragonite is no pushover (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the Pokemon series, Dragonite is the final evolution of Dratini and Dragonair. It takes on a rather cartoonish draconic appearance.

Despite its looks, Dragonite is a particularly fearsome fighter. Even with small wings and a hefty weight, it is capable of surpassing the speed of sound when it flies, and it can circumvent the entire world in roughly 16 hours.

By nature, Dragonite is kind and warm-hearted towards humans, as evidenced by its tendency to assist lost ships on their return to shore. It also possesses considerably high intelligence, which may explain why it has compassion for other creatures.

Although Dragonite can be very empathetic towards humans, it still possesses a temper. Once enraged, the Pokemon goes on an unstoppable rampage and will only stop once the object of its fury is demolished.

Dragonite often combats Kingdra when the two meet, and some speculate (in the anime) that it is even capable of changing the weather.

Dragonite's power and kindness have given it a certain reverence among humankind, with many sailors creating figureheads on their ships resembling the Dragon-type.

Based on in-game data, Dragonite has a particularly high Attack stat compared to its other stats. It has access to strong moves such as Dragon Rush, Outrage, and Hyper Beam.

Mega Charizard X's powers and abilities

Red's Mega Charizard X in Pokemon Origins (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though Charizard is normally a Fire/Flying-type Pokemon, the power of Mega Evolution can warp its physiology substantially.

As a result, Mega Charizard X is a Fire/Dragon-type creature with immensely increased power compared to its standard form. Its physique becomes much more fit and defined, and it gains a new skin coloration along with blue flames emerging from its mouth.

All Charizard flames get hotter as they grow with battle experience, and they only seek out worthy opponents, refusing to attack weaker creatures.

Mega Charizard X's blue flames are said to be hotter than any normal Charizard's, making the Mega Evolution incredibly dangerous. This is due to standard Charizard being capable of melting most matter with its flames and causing massive forest fires.

Mega Charizard X can also survive at incredibly high altitudes, thousands of meters in the air where oxygen is scarce.

As a Mega Evolution, Mega Charizard X has remarkably high base stats in-game, specifically its Special Attack and Speed. It also has access to immensely powerful moves such as Flare Blitz, Heat Wave, Inferno, and more.

One of the sheerest expressions of Mega Charizard X's power came in the Pokemon Origins anime when Red's Charizard battled Mewtwo. After nearly being defeated, the bond between Red and Charizard initiated Mega Evolution, with Mega Charizard X quickly overpowering Mewtwo and allowing it to be captured.

Conclusion

Mega Charizard X is simply too hot to handle for Dragonite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although Dragonite is a fearsome fighter, it simply cannot surpass Mega Charizard X in power.

Despite being capable of flying at incredible speeds, Dragonite is very unlikely to reach its top speed mid-battle. Furthermore, the blue-burning flames of Mega Charizard X can melt almost any object and would likely cause immense problems for Dragonite.

Mega Charizard X, and Charizard in general, lives for battle, while Dragonite is more passive until it becomes enraged. Furthermore, Dragonite does not battle opponents as often as Charizard, meaning it lacks experience.

Certainly, the trainers involved would make a huge difference. However, if the trainers step aside and let the two battle, Mega Charizard X would likely stand victorious.

Some may be able to hypothetically make a case for Dragonite, but Mega Charizard X simply holds advantages in almost every category, including in-game base stats.

Additionally, if fans use the anime for reference, Dragonite has lost several battles, including against the likes of Honchkrow. Meanwhile, Mega Charizard X has the distinction of having defeated Mewtwo, considered one of the most powerful Pokemon to have ever existed.

While Dragonite is surely a powerful species, Mega Charizard X is simply too much to handle.

