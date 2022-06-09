10 most powerful trainers in Pokemon, ranked

The most powerful Trainers tend to be champions, often with a fully evolved team full of good Pokemon. Though there are minor exceptions to this rule, the anime generally makes it very clear when a Trainer is a step or two above those around them.

Thanks to the World Coronation Series, it is easy to determine who the most powerful Pokemon Trainers are (shown in episode 109 of the Journeys anime). There are also other anime spin-offs related to this franchise (such as Origins), but this list will only focus on the main series.

Note: This list is only about what's been known up to episode 113 of the Journeys series.

10 of the strongest Pokemon Trainers in the anime

#10 - Giovanni (with Mewtwo)

OG fans will remember how Mewtwo looked unstoppable back then (Image via OLM, Inc)

This entry is more of an honorable mention based on the time that Giovanni had Mewtwo under his control. It would no longer be relevant in the modern series since Mewtwo has long since escaped Giovanni's grasp. Still, it is worth a mention for how powerful it made Team Rocket's leader back then.

Mewtwo quickly wiped the floor with Gary in the first season and was shown to be exceptionally powerful in the first movie. The same Mewtwo would also defeat Ash and Goh without much of a hassle in the recent series. Keep in mind, Ash is now one of the most powerful Pokemon Trainers in the world.

Without Mewtwo, Giovanni isn't much, as seen with his Golem embarrassingly losing to a tackle attack. Thus, it wouldn't be fair to rank him any higher even though he'd have been stronger than some of the upcoming Pokemon Trainers if he'd still had Mewtwo.

#9 - Ash

Ash and his ace (Image via OLM, Inc)

Ash is currently ranked eighth in the World Coronation Series, as the last member of the Master Class. The main protagonist of this series has had quite a run thus far and even managed to become the inaugural champion of the Alola region. There would be far too many of his Pokemon to list here, but his main team right now includes:

Pikachu

Dragonite

Gengar

Lucario

Sirfetch'd

Dracovish

There is a strong possibility that he will only continue to rise in the World Coronation Series rankings. Although, one must wonder if he would ever become number one.

#8 - Iris

Her new look (Image via OLM, Inc)

Ash's old traveling companion has now become the Champion of Unova long after traveling with him. Her team consists of:

Haxorus

Excadrill

Emolga

Dragonite

Gible

She would usually score somewhere in the top four to 16 in the Black & White tournaments. So it's impressive that she has become significantly stronger since then.

She did lose to Ash earlier in Journeys: The Series, but she's currently Rank 7 in the anime, which is higher than Ash's current ranking (thus ranking her higher here).

#7 - Alain

His victory over Ash at the Lumiose Conference was a controversial one (Image via OLM, Inc)

The winner of the Lumiose Conference is, unsurprisingly, one of the most powerful Pokemon Trainers in the world. His team includes:

Charizard

Metagross

Tyranitar

Weavile

Bisharp

Unfezant

He hasn't been seen in person since he helped Ash and company at the end of the X & Y anime series. However, he is known to be ranked sixth in the World Coronation Series.

Alain is unquestionably Ash's strongest rival, and it speaks a lot of his potential as a Trainer to be so highly ranked, despite not being a champion of any region.

#6 - Diantha

Diantha and her ace (Image via OLM, Inc)

Other than being a famous movie star, Diantha is also known to be an incredibly powerful Pokemon Trainer. Her only known Pokemon is Gardevoir, yet she was able to make it to Rank 5 in the World Coronation Series.

From the little that viewers have seen from her in the anime, it's quite clear that her Gardevoir is exceptionally powerful.

Some good examples include:

Effortlessly defeating a random trainer's Absol without getting hit once

Almost beat Ash's Pikachu before Team Rocket showed up

Beat Ash's Greninja

Protected Lumiose from Team Flare

#5 - Lance

Lance could've been the strongest Pokemon Trainer at one point, but lost to Leon in the past (Image via OLM, Inc)

Being the champion of Kanto and Johto is quite a feat, so it's no surprise that Lance was ranked number four in the World Coronation Series. He even fought Leon in the finals back then, indicating that he was stronger than any other Pokemon Trainer sans Leon at the time. Lance would ultimately lose to Leon after a hard-fought battle.

He was only known to have a:

Dragonite

Gyarados

Falling from a runner-up to Rank 4 isn't the worst, especially since the series is still ongoing.

#4 - Steven Stone

Steven Stone hasn't shown off his power too much, so it's mostly an implied attribute right now (Image via OLM, Inc)

He hasn't had a significant role since the X & Y series, but he was revealed to be number three in the World Coronation Series. His team consists of:

Metagross

Aggron

Aron

It's not much of a team, but Steven Stone is ranked higher than Lance, who fought in the previous finals (and lost to Leon). That would have to imply that Lance could not beat Steven as of late.

It is worth noting that Steven was revealed to be the Hoenn League Champion back in X & Y, much like in the original Ruby and Sapphire games.

#3 - Tobias

Tobias is the one holding the trophy (Image via OLM, Inc)

Although Tobias isn't present at all in the World Coronation Series, it's still safe to rank him as one of the most powerful Pokemon Trainers of all time. He possesses a Darkrai and a Latios, a mythical and legendary Pokemon that even the best trainers could never catch in the anime.

He claimed to have beaten every Sinnoh Gym Leader with just his Darkrai, and it's not hard to see why.Only Ash managed to defeat his Darkrai. Unsurprisingly, Tobias wiped out Ash's remaining team with his Latios, with Pikachu fainting alongside it in the end.

While his remaining four Pokemon are unknown, presumably, they are other mythicals and legendaries.

Tobias hasn't been seen since he easily won the Lily of the Valley Conference. He had the right to fight in the Champion League, but nothing has ever been noted of his performance there. That doesn't necessarily mean that Tobias lost, for it is the same anime that has dropped plots before (like the infamous GS Ball). If he did lose, then the next person would definitely be stronger than him.

#2 - Cynthia

Cynthia in her traditional outfit (Image via OLM, Inc)

Being ranked number two in the World Coronation Series means that Cynthia is likely the second most powerful Pokemon Trainer at present. She's the champion of the Sinnoh region, with the following Pokemon in her possession:

Garchomp

Gastrodon

Glaceon

Kommo-o

Roserade

She has been one of the most featured characters in the World Coronation Series thus far. Cynthia has also played a prominent role in the Black & White and Diamond and Pearl series.

There is seldom a moment where she looks vulnerable, as she often beats other notably powerful trainers like Flint.

#1 - Leon

Leon doing a flashy pose (Image via OLM, Inc)

Leon is canonly the most powerful Pokemon Trainer in the anime right now. He's ranked number 1 in the World Coronation Series and has been undefeated for a long time now.

Considering other trainers such as Cynthia and Steven have never been number one, it's safe to assume that none of them have ever beaten Leon yet. His only "weak" moment was his bout against Eternatus, a legendary Pokemon.

However, Ash and Goh only succeeded where he failed because of Zacian and Zamazenta's assistance (two other legendaries). Otherwise, Leon is at the top of the class in both the World Coronation Series and the Galar League. His known Pokemon include:

Charizard

Dragapult

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

