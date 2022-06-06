10 Dragon-type Pokemon, ranked from weakest to strongest

Arguably one of the most popular Pokemon types there is, the dragon-type is filled with amazing designs, and incredibly powerful creatures, who are excellent partners for any trainer. Dragons have been an iconic part of the Pokemon franchise since its conception all the way back in the Kanto region.

But even among these powerful and iconic creatures, there are some Pokemon that are stronger than others. In this list, we take a look at the 10 best dragon-types, going from the least powerful to the most.

Disclaimer: This list will be based upon the author’s opinion.

Which dragon-type Pokemon is the strongest?

10) Dracovish

A weird looking but incredible Pokemon born from a combination of fossils found in the Galar region, Dracovish is a friendly creature that loves to have fun and show its affection towards its trainer.

But inside the battlefield, Dracovish is one of the best dragon-types you can have. With an incredibly strong jaw and the capability to amplify any attack that uses this part of its body, Dracovish is able to win fights with a single move.

Story continues below ad

9) Salamence

Salamence is one of the fastest dragon-types there are. Its jet-like form and powerful wings allow it to travel the skies at exceedingly fast speeds. It can also land strong attacks with its bulky body.

With its claws, fangs, and an incredible mega evolution, Salamence is able to dominate most adversaries in combat. When in mega form, Salamance's speed becomes almost unreal, allowing it to defeat opponents with quick and heavy hits.

8) Dragapult

Story continues below ad

One of the most amazing designs a dragon Pokemon has comes from the powerful Dragapult. Another one of the fastest Pokemon out there, Dragapult is able to overwhelm its opponents with constant attacks coming at them at alarming speeds.

Its ghost-type also allows it to gain an advantage in a battle against adversaries that can counter its speed. Using the babies on its head like torpedoes and its great physical strength, Dragapult has become one of the best dragon-types in the franchise.

7) Garchomp

Story continues below ad

When thinking about dragon-type Pokemon, Garchomp is one of the first to come to mind. With an amazing design and incredible power when talking about close combat, Garchomp definitely earned a spot on this list.

Its body is several times more powerful than it may appear to be, being one of the heaviest hitters in the series. This, coupled with its massive claws and fierce personality, make it a fearsome opponent to face. And the addition of ground-type moves makes it even more formidable.

6) Latias and Latios

Story continues below ad

The twin dragons Latias and Latios have been fan favorite dragon-types for a while now. With an elegant and friendly design and an endearing, cuddly personality, they are able to make friends with almost everyone they encounter, most of all Latias.

But their cute appearances hide the truly powerful creatures behind them. Able to fly at amazing speeds and posessing a psychic nature, they can access powerful moves that can prevent their opponents from dodging their fast attacks.

5) Kyurem

Story continues below ad

This legendary dragon-type has one of the most powerful abilities in the series. Kyurem, in its base form, is not weak by any means, able to use its above-average strength to defeat most opponents. But when fused with either Reshiram or Zekrom, it truly shines.

White Kyurem is able to increase the strength and effectiveness of its dragon-type moves by several times, and Black Kyurem is a lot stronger in physical moves than its base form, giving it the ability to hit an opponent with the full blast of its incredible power, in either form.

4) Dragonite

Story continues below ad

If you want iconic, Dragonite is the dragon-type for you. The first fully evolved Pokemon of this type, Dragonite has always been a reliable ally to have in your team. Its cuddly and cute appearance fooled most opponents into thinking it was weak.

But Dragonite is one of the most powerful physical attackers in the entire series, able to defeat most opponents with a simple hit from its claws. It is also incredibly agile in the air, and its vast pool of dragon and flying-type moves, make it one of the best companions to have.

3) Eternatus

Story continues below ad

One of the scariest Pokemon to have ever existed, Eternatus is a force to be reckoned with. Its massive size does not impede it from being one of the fastest dragon-types as well.

It may not be the strongest when it comes to physical attacks, but with the incredible strength its dragon-type moves carry, it does not need to. Eternatus also possesses an impressive stamina that allows it to win any battle based on endurance.

2) Ultra Necrozma

Story continues below ad

One of the most powerful Pokemon in the series, its design takes inspiration from the three astral Pokemon that fuse into it (Solgaleo, Lunala, Necrozma) making it one of the coolest creatures in the franchise.

Its speed is commendable, even for a creature its size, and its power in both physical and type-attack combat makes it one of the worst opponents to face unprepared. Eternatus is able to defeat most opponents within the first few moments of combat.

1) Rayquaza

Story continues below ad

Living amongst the clouds, Rayquaza is one of the most popular legendaries of them all. Since its appearance in the Hoenn region, it has become an iconic part of the franchise, and it has more than gained that spot.

With an amazing design based on both Chinese and Aztec mythology, and strength that most Pokemon can only dream of, Rayquaza is the best Dragon-type of them all.

It is one of the heaviest hitters even in its base form, with a body capable of landing devastating hits and amazing dragon-type moves. But after it mega evolves, only a select few opponents will be able to continue standing after being hit with one of its attacks.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far