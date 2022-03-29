Top 5 legendaries we want to see return in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to release at the end of the year, that gives plenty of time for fans to debate over which legendaries should make a return.

Thankfully, the community has seen many of the old legendaries make comebacks in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Most of the Generation I legendaries, as well as those from Generation II and III, were featured in the new Ramanas Park. With those being so recent, that leaves several other legendaries that actually haven’t been featured in a while.

Which legendary Pokemon could feasibly make a return?

5) Zekrom

Zekrom is an Electric/Dragon-type (Image via Game Freak)

This fearsome foe hasn’t been seen since the wormholes from the Alola region. Zekrom was one of the most threatening Pokemon the game has ever witnessed, though. Thanks to its signature move, Fusion Bolt, Zekrom got essentially an Electric-type Earthquake. If Zekrom gets a Dragon Dance up, it usually spells trouble for the opponent.

4) Enamorus

Enamorus was the fourth wined genie added to the game (Image via Game Freak)

Yes, this legendary wind genie was just featured in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. That game has a very specific style of mechanics, though (no held items, no abilities, etc.). Enamorus would be getting access to all of these things if it shows up in Scarlet and Violet, making it even more powerful.

3) Xerneas

Xerneas gets a powerful move in Geomancy (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Anyone who’s ever seen a VGC match knows how deadly this legendary is. Xerneas gets access to one of the single most broken moves in the game: Geomancy.

It raises Xerneas Speed, Special Defense and Special Attack, and although it’s a two turn move, a Power Herb makes that condition irrelevant. Bringing this back in Generation IX will help players rack up wins on Wi-fi battles.

2) Zygarde

Zygarde has a 50% forme, as well as one for 10% and 100% (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It was only 2014 when everyone was wondering if a third Kalos game focused on Zygarde would be released. It never happened, but fans still have a huge affinity for this Ground/Dragon-type.

Zygarde gets Thousand Arrows, a ground move that hits any opponent, even if they are Flying-type. Fans might also be excited to see Zygarde’s perfect form make a return.

1) Kyurem

It’s been a long time since fans found this legendary in the Giant Chasm. Kyurem got access to several new tools, though, that would make it an absolute monster if put in Generation XI. The most notable of these is Dragon Dance, which would allow Kyurem, who is superior in about every stat, to simply sweep through teams.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul