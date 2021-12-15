The best counters for Kyurem in Pokemon GO

Known as the Boundary Pokemon, Kyurem is a Dragon-type Legendary Pokemon from the Unova region that will soon be featured in Pokemon GO as a 5-star raid boss.

Appearing in raids in both parts of Pokemon GO's Winter Holiday event for 2021, Kyurem will figure in as a 5-star raid boss starting on December 16, until the end of the year on December 31. It was the mascot of Pokemon Black and White 2, and sports two additional forms known as its Black and White form, which is activated in the main Pokemon series by fusing with Reshiram or Zekrom, though this has yet to be implemented in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO: Top counter moves and Pokemon to defeat Kyurem

Kyurem is an intriguing Ice/Dragon hybrid, making its weaknesses atypical (Image via Niantic)

As a Dragon/Ice-type Legendary Pokemon, Kyurem isn't as easy to beat as your typical Dragon-type opponent like Dragonite or Druddigon. Due to its dual typing, Kyurem is weak to Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Rock, and Steel-type moves. All of these moves will deal super effective damage to Kyurem, which is vital, especially when taking it on as a raid boss, due to its improved stats and health.

With so many options to exploit its weaknesses, Pokemon GO trainers have a wide array of potential battle teams and movesets to use in order to beat Kyurem effectively. If they are taking it on as a raid boss, it is highly advised to bring as many fellow trainers as possible along with, also exploiting this Pokemon's weaknesses, as otherwise players may run out of time trying to take the powerful Legendary down.

Below, Pokemon GO trainers can find some great counters for Kyurem. This list pairs great counter Pokemon with ideal movesets to defeat the Boundary Pokemon:

Mega Lopunny (Low Kick/Focus Blast)

Metagross (Bullet Punch/Meteor Smash)

Zacian (Metal Claw/Play Rough)

Mega Altaria (Dragon Breath/Dazzling Gleam)

Mega Charizard X (Dragon Breath/Dragon Claw)

Terrakion (Smack Down/Sacred Sword)

Lucario (Counter/Aura Sphere)

Dialga (Dragon Breath/Draco Meteor)

Conkeldurr (Counter/Dynamic Punch)

Zekrom (Dragon Breath/Outrage)

Palkia (Dragon Breath/Draco Meteor)

Rayquaza (Dragon Tail/Outrage)

Also Read Article Continues below

Rhyperior (Smack Down/Rock Wrecker)

Latias (Dragon Breath/Outrage)

Reshiram (Dragon Breath/Draco Meteor)

Zamazenta (Metal Claw/Close Combat)

Garchomp (Dragon Tail/Outrage)

Rampardos (Smack Down/Rock Slide)

Haxorus (Dragon Tail/Dragon Claw)

Machamp (Counter/Dynamic Punch)

Salamence (Dragon Tail/Outrage)

Gardevoir (Charm/Dazzling Gleam)

Genesect (Metal Claw/Magnet Bomb)

Dragonite (Dragon Tail/Outrage)

Excadrill (Metal Claw/Iron Head)

Edited by Mason J. Schneider