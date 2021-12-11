How to Enter Promo Codes in Pokemon GO

Much like a lot of other mobile games, Pokemon GO has the option to enter promotional codes to receive free items. Unfortunately, these codes for free items do not come around very often. Luckily, Niantic often shares these codes on their Twitter account whenever a new code or promotion is added.

Due to the nature of Pokemon GO as a game, it requires a lot of grinding to get enough Pokecoins for cosmetics, and a lot of Pokestop visits to get the Pokeballs and berries players would need to catch Pokemon. Certain promo codes aim to at least assist with cutting down on these time-consuming processes.

Accessing Pokemon GO's Promo Section

Pokemon GO's Promo Code entry box in-game. (Image via Niantic)

The first method players can try for entering promo codes is to enter them on the game directly. Much like Mystery Gift in the main series, players can enter these promo codes through the app itself.

Players wanting to do this will need to open the Pokemon GO application on the home screen of their mobile device. After the game boots up, players will want to tap on the Pokeball icon at the bottom of the screen; this brings up a menu with various options leading to other menus.

On this menu, players will want to tap on the "shop" option. This opens Pokemon GO's in-game shop. Here, players can buy items using Pokecoins or buy Pokecoins using real money. Players will find the option to redeem promo codes at the very bottom of the shop after scrolling all the way down in the "promos" section. From there, players can enter any valid code to receive their items.

Other Methods to Redeem Codes

Some players report not being able to see the "promos" section in Pokemon GO's shop. As an alternative, players have another method to receive promotional items.

Players who cannot find the option to redeem codes in Pokemon GO's in-game shop have the alternative option of going to the Pokemon GO website. From the website, players only have to click on the icon on the top right part of the webpage to see the "Offer Redemption" option.

Afterwards, players only have to enter the email to their Pokemon GO account, as well as their password to log in. As soon as the player is logged in, they will be able to enter promotional codes. Upon starting up Pokemon GO on the player's mobile device, they will receive the items they entered the promo codes for.

To summarize, players looking to enter promo codes in Pokemon GO will need to go to the "promo" section in Pokemon GO's in-game shop. If players cannot find this option, they have the option to go to the official Pokemon GO website to enter promotional codes from there.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider