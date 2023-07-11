Pokemon GO 7th Anniversary Party free rewards code: How to redeem, expiry date, and more

As the 7th Anniversary Party event comes to its inevitable end in Pokemon GO, Niantic has been quick to add another celebration. The developers have provided players around the world with free rewards that can be used in-game. You can get the same by redeeming a unique code which will expire in the next few days.

The 7th Anniversary Party event was a gala affair, with special daily bonuses, Shiny Kanto Legendary Birds available in 5-star raids, and plenty more. The crown jewel of the occasion was the return of the All-in-One Masterwork Reseach #151. The ticketed special research is the only way to encounter Shiny Mew in the game.

What is the Pokemon GO 7th Anniversary Party free code?

The code expires July 12, 2023.

The rewards code was shared on the official Twitter channel of the game with the accompanying announcement:

"Thank you for celebrating our anniversary with us, as well as all the adventuring and exploring you’ve done over the last 7 years! The only thing left for this party? Presents! 🎁🎁"

The reward code in question is - S76334522EHWZ. It is set to expire by July 12, 2023.

To redeem it, you need to follow the below-mentioned steps:

Go to the official Pokemon GO Niantic Labs redeem rewards page here.

Sign in on the website with the account you use in the game. You will notice three options available - Sign in with Google, Sign in with Facebook, and Sign in with Niantic Kids.

After signing in, you will see a blank box into which you can enter the aforementioned code and click on Submit.

If the steps are performed properly, the redemption will be successful, and you can see your rewards in the game. You should see the rewards immediately, but they may take some time to appear because of server delay issues.

Possible rewards from this code include the likes of Gimmighoul coins and Razz Berries. 999x Gimmighoul coins are required for evolving Gimmighoul to Gholdengo. They are the only two Gen 9 Paldean Pocket Monsters from Scarlet and Violet available in Pokemon GO.

Huh? Wha—we're awake! If you're totally awake, too, why not celebrate the upcoming release of Pokémon GO Plus + with our newest event, Catching Some Z's!



pokemongolive.com/post/pokemon-s… Zzz…Zzz...Huh? Wha—we’re awake! If you’re totally awake, too, why not celebrate the upcoming release of Pokémon GO Plus + with our newest event, Catching Some Z’s! 😴😴😴😴Zzz…Zzz...Huh? Wha—we’re awake! If you’re totally awake, too, why not celebrate the upcoming release of Pokémon GO Plus + with our newest event, Catching Some Z’s!pokemongolive.com/post/pokemon-s… https://t.co/qsIWX80x4j

With the July 2023 content roadmap being made available, players already know what event is on the horizon as the curtain falls on the 7th Anniversary Party.

Catching Some Z's will begin on July 15, 2023, from 10 am local time. Celebrating the release of GO Plus+, it will mark the debuts of Komala and Snorlax wearing a nightcap. The upcoming device will streamline the in-game player experience, with it being able even to use Great Balls or Ultra Balls to catch Pokemon and even spin PokeStops.

Those wondering how to connect Pokemon GO with GO Plus+ need not worry. You can check out our guide to quickly do so and encounter a Snorlax wearing a nightcap.

