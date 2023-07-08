How to pair Pokemon GO Plus+ with Pokemon GO and Pokemon Sleep

With the release of Pokemon GO Plus+ right around the corner, Pokemon GO and Sleep fans will be eager to try out everything the new device has in store. Over the past few months, The Pokemon Company has drip-fed information about the device, its features, and the various pairing perks. Niantic also recently announced an upcoming event to celebrate the release of the new device.

Pokemon GO Plus+ will be released in the United States on July 14, 2023, and Europe on July 21, 2023. The reported price tag for the same is $54.99 / £49.99. Interested players can pre-order the same on websites like Best Buy and Amazon.

How can you pair Pokemon GO Plus+ with Pokemon GO and Pokemon Sleep?

Connecting to either Pokemon GO or Pokemon Sleep is more or less a straightforward affair, with The Pokemon Company providing roadmaps for it. If you wish to pair with the former, you should follow the steps below:

Launch the Pokemon GO application on your device.

Go to the Main Menu section from the Map view.

Select the Settings option on the top right of the menu.

Click on Connected Devices and Services.

Click the Pokemon GO Plus button to make it discoverable to nearby devices.

The Pokemon GO Plus will show up under the Available Devices list. Tap on it to connect. The accessory will vibrate when the connection is successful.

Note: You can also pair your device to the accessory through Bluetooth settings beforehand to make it a smoother process.

Doing the aforementioned pairing will net you a Special Research that provides you with an encounter with a Snorlax wearing a nightcap in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon Sleep is due to be released sometime in Summer 2023 (late July), but a specific release date is yet to be announced. You can already pre-register for it on the Google Play Store. The official website for the same provides the steps necessary to pair the app with the upcoming accessory.

Those who wish to connect the Pokemon GO Plus+ device to the Pokemon Sleep app can follow the steps below:

How to Pair

Launch the Pokemon Sleep application on your device.

Tap the Main Menu option at the bottom middle of the screen. After that, click on Settings and More.

Click on Pair a Device and then Pair Device on the lower right section of the new screen.

Press the Pokemon GO Plus+ button on the device to complete the pairing.

If the connection happens successfully, the bottom right corner of the main screen of Pokemon Sleep will feature the GO Plus+ icon.

How to unpair

Tap on the Pokemon Sleep icon on the bottom right corner of the Pokemon Sleep app home screen.

Switch to the Other option and then click on Unpair Pokemon GO Plus+. This will disconnect the accessory.

Apart from integrating the sleep data and analytics, connecting Pokemon GO Plus+ with Pokemon Sleep will also allow you to come across a Pikachu wearing a nightcap.

