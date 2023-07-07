Pokemon Sleep gameplay trailer revealed: How to play, pre-registration, and more

Pokemon Sleep is finally making its way to mobile devices after a new announcement trailer. The app, which was previously thought to have fallen into development limbo, is now slated to debut this summer. Trainers can pre-register for instant access once it goes live via the Apple App Store as well as the Google Play Store.

Pokemon Sleep still centers around catching Pocket Monsters but does so by tasking players with capturing species with different "sleep" types instead of their usual elemental types. All the while, trainers will feed and care for a Snorlax and assist it in its growth, which will lead to more creatures being drawn to it.

In addition, the Pokemon GO Plus+ device will also have functionality with the new Sleep app, giving trainers a sleepy Pikachu to assist them in their efforts.

How to pre-register for Pokemon Sleep on Android and iOS

According to the official announcement and gameplay trailers, Pokemon Sleep will go live at some point in the summer of 2023, meaning trainers will likely see a release date between July and September. However, if they don't want to worry about having to download the app post-release, they can pre-register right now.

Pokemon Sleep is currently available for registration on the Google Play Store, with the iOS option likely rolling out in the foreseeable future via the Apple App Store. The signup process should be easily accomplished with just a few screen taps.

How to pre-register on iOS when the function becomes available

Open the Apple App Store and ensure that you're logged into your Apple account. Open the search bar and enter Pokemon Sleep, then press enter. In lieu of a download or install button, there should be a pre-registration button. Tap on it, and your account should be registered to download the app when it goes live later this summer. Currently, the iOS pre-registration function isn't available, so you may need to check in over the next few days or so to see when it arrives. It's likely the app is still going through verification with Apple.

How to pre-register on Android right now

Open the Google Play Store or head to the URL https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.pokemon.pokemonsleep to jump directly to the app page. If you didn't use the URL, simply search for the app in your search bar as you would on the Apple App Store. Tap the pre-registration button, and you're finished! The app should automatically install itself to your device once it has been released.

As previously mentioned, the purest way to play Pokemon Sleep simply involves getting some shut-eye. As the app tracks a player's sleep cycle, they'll notice that their Snorlax is growing and attracting various Pokemon, who can allegedly be fed foodstuffs like Poke Biscuits until they become willing to assist trainers in their sleep quest.

Players should be aware that they'll need to keep their devices near them in bed as they slumber for Pokemon Sleep to work its magic. According to The Pokemon Company, the application keeps track of trainers' sleep patterns and can even record their audio while taking a snooze.

The latter aspect may sound strange, but it appears that the feature is somehow connected to Jigglypuff and its song that lulls individuals to sleep. Who knows, maybe this is the way that players can snag a Jigglypuff of their own to assist them in their sleep-centric efforts.

