Pokemon GO Hidden Gems July 2023: Events, raid bosses, Spotlight Hours, and more

Niantic has recently revealed the July 2023 content roadmap for Pokemon GO, and players are in for a treat. The upcoming month will see the long-awaited debut of Mega Tyranitar and the addition of Regieleki and Regidrago to normal Five-Star Raids. The latter two first appeared in Elite Raids, a raid type that has been a controversial topic for the Pokemon GO community at large.

June 2023 saw several ups and downs for the popular AR title. It witnessed the debut of Palossand, Sandygast, Mega Sableye, and Shiny Pancham, to name a few. Niantic also mistakenly increased the spawn radius of players before quickly reverting it. The community was elated initially, thinking it was an intentional feature, but the removal later infuriated many.

This article covers everything revealed about Pokemon GO in July 2023.

Mega Tyranitar, Regieleki, and Regidrago in Five-Star Raids, and more will be available in Pokemon GO in July 2023

The revealed content roadmap for July 2023 is as follows:

Pokemon GO Events July 2023

GO Battle Weekend - July 1 to July 2 (Starts at 12 am local time and ends at 11.59 pm local time)

7th Anniversary Party - July 6 to July 12 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time)

Community Day Classic - July 9 (Starts at 2 pm local time and ends at 5 pm local time)

Catching Some Z's - July 15 to July 16 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time

Riolu Hatch Day - July 22 (Starts at 2 pm local time and ends at 5 pm local time)

Adventure Week - July 27 to August 2 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time)

July Community Day - July 30 (Starts at 2 pm local time and ends at 5 pm local time)

Spotlight Hours in Pokemon GO (Starts at 6 pm local time and ends at 7 pm local time)

Rufflet [shiny encounter will be available] - July 4 (3x Catch Stardust)

Wailmer [shiny encounter will be available] - July 11 (2x Catch XP)

Rhyhorn [shiny encounter will be available] - July 18 (2x Catch Candy)

Yungoos [shiny encounter will be available] - July 25 (2x Transfer Candy)

Raid Hours in Pokemon GO (Starts at 6 pm local time and ends at 7 pm local time)

Heatra [shiny encounter will be available] - July 5

Articuno [shiny encounter will be available] - July 12

Zapdos [shiny encounter will be available] - July 12

Moltres [shiny encounter will be available] - July 12

Regieleki [shiny encounter will be available] - July 19

Regidrago [shiny encounter will be available] - July 26

Five-Star Raids in Pokemon GO (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 10 am local time)

Heatra [shiny encounter will be available] - June 29 to July 6

Articuno [shiny encounter will be available] - July 6 to July 13

Zapdos [shiny encounter will be available] - July 6 to July 13

Moltres [shiny encounter will be available] - July 6 to July 13

Regieleki [shiny encounter will be available] - July 13 to July 25

Regidrago [shiny encounter will be available] - July 25 to August 4

Mega Raids in Pokemon GO (Starts at 10 am and ends at 10 am local time)

Mega Sableye [shiny encounter will be available] - June 29 to July 6

Mega Blastoise [shiny encounter will be available] - July 6 to July 13

Mega Blaziken [shiny encounter will be available] - July 13 to July 25

Mega Tyranitar [shiny encounter will be available] - July 25 to August 4

Research Breakthrough encounters (Starts on June 1 at 1 pm PDT and ends on September 1 at 1 pm PDT)

Sableye [shiny encounter will be available]

Beldum [shiny encounter will be available]

Audino [shiny encounter will be available]

Furfrou [shiny encounter will be available]

Goomy

Noibat [shiny encounter will be available]

Mega Sableye recently debuted in Pokemon GO with the Dark Flames event. The event also marks the first appearance of Turtonator in-game.

