When is Shiny Mew returning to Pokemon GO? (July 2023)

Mew is one of the most elusive pocket monsters that players can catch in Pokemon GO. It was available as part of the "A Mythical Discovery Special Research" on March 30, 2018. Its shiny variant debuted with the All-in-One #151 Special Research questline during the GO Tour: Kanto on February 20, 2021. Those who missed out on the latter are in for a treat.

Niantic has announced that Pokemon GO players will have the opportunity to catch Shiny Mew in the upcoming 7th Anniversary Party. This will be available through the return of the All-in-One #151 Masterwork Research story, in which players can purchase a ticket for $5.

Shiny Mew is arriving later this week in Pokemon GO behind a paywall

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Come join the 7th Anniversary Party and celebrate with 7 days of in-game bonuses starting July 6!



It's our seventh anniversary, Trainers! 🥳Come join the 7th Anniversary Party and celebrate with 7 days of in-game bonuses starting July 6!

The 7th Anniversary Party is scheduled to commence on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 10 am local time and will conclude on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 8 pm local time. During the event, players can engage in Masterwork Research story, All-in-One #151.

The ticket will be available in the in-game shop for $5 (or its equivalent in the player's local currency) and can be purchased until Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 8 pm local time.

Those who have acquired the ticket will receive the Masterwork Research All-in-One #151 by logging into Pokemon any time between Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 10 am local time and Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 8 pm local time. Trainers can complete it any time after receiving it, according to the official announcement.

Furthermore, Niantic revealed that those who purchase or have previously gotten this particular research questline will get the following bonuses in the upcoming event:

2x Incense duration

2x Daily Adventure Incense duration

2x Lure duration

This research questline cannot be gifted. The official announcement also specified:

"Trainers who purchased a ticket to Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto will not be able to purchase this Masterwork Research story."

Introduced in Generation I, Mew is a Psychic-type Mythical pocket monster that reportedly contains the genetic codes of all Pokemon in its DNA. Although it doesn't evolve from or into any other creature, Mew is part of the Mew duo with Mewtwo.

The only way to get Mew in Pokemon GO is to complete A Mythical Discovery special research questline available to Trainers who are at least level 15 and have completed enough Professor Willow quests.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



#HiddenGems With all-new features and adventures, go beneath the surface and uncover treasures with Pokémon GO’s latest Season. With all-new features and adventures, go beneath the surface and uncover treasures with Pokémon GO’s latest Season.#HiddenGems https://t.co/g3hPmQh9no

Pokemon GO players are expectedly excited to have another chance at catching the shiny variant of the elusive pocket monster, even if behind a paywall. The last few months have left the community dissatisfied with the direction that the developers are steering the game. It remains to be seen if the immediate future will fare better.

