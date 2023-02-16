Mew vs Mewtwo: Which is a better Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO? (February 2023) 

Mew and Mewtwo have been in Pokemon GO for years, and each has its own distinct utility in battles. However, trainers may be curious as to which of these two Pokemon is superior: the original or its savage-hearted clone?

The answer can depend on what a trainer is hoping to do in the mobile title to some degree. However, most players would likely agree that Mewtwo wins out over its predecessor in Pokemon GO.

There are a few reasons for this, including stats and movesets. This isn't to say that Mew can't perform well in certain situations, but it doesn't exactly shine in the ways that Mewtwo can when placed in the same environment.

For a closer look at why Mewtwo reigns supreme, it's worth breaking down the strengths and weaknesses of both Pocket Monsters.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Why Mewtwo beats out Mew in Pokemon GO battles

Mew is a quality Pokemon in Pokemon GO, but Mewtwo's stats make it special (Image via JoblessGarrett/YouTube)

Mew's largest upside in the mainline Pokemon series was its ability to learn any move in the game. While this is still true in Pokemon GO, and it's incredibly versatile as a result, it falters when it comes to its overall stats. At its utmost maximum, Mew can sport 210 attack, 210 defense, and 225 stamina. While this places its max defense and stamina higher than Mewtwo, it isn't by a large margin.

Meanwhile, Mewtwo's stats make it one of the best picks in Pokemon GO. Its maximum stat spread reads out at 300 attack, 182 defense, and 214 stamina. This makes Mewtwo somewhat less durable than Mew, but the difference isn't substantial.

Moreover, Mewtwo possesses one of the highest attack stat totals in the game. This makes it a preferred option in many PvE and PvP formats where damage per second (DPS) output is favored over durability.

While Mewtwo has the edge in damage output, Mew is no pushover; it simply doesn't perform quite as well as its wicked counterpart. It still has great versatility thanks to its massive pool of learnable moves, but getting the right attacks for a quality moveset is an expensive and time-consuming ordeal for many players.

Meanwhile, Mewtwo's learnable moves may be more limited, but that makes it easier to optimize its highest damage moveset.

Mew can be a jack of all trades in many Pokemon GO battle formats, but it's more of a niche player that isn't a master of any particular role. Mewtwo's stats, combined with its accessible moveset, allow even newer trainers or those who don't make a habit of stockpiling TMs effective in battle.

There's also the factor of Mega Evolution to consider. While Mew and Mewtwo don't have any Mega Evolution forms in Pokemon GO at the moment, the latter is the only member of the duo to have them in the main series. If Mewtwo's Mega X and Y forms arrive at some point in the mobile title's tenure, the creature would become even more useful.

At the end of the day, a trainer who has a well-trained and outfitted Mew shouldn't be discouraged. It's still a great Pokemon to use in many facets of the game. However, when it comes to bringing pain and winning battles, Mew can't typically hold a candle to Mewtwo.

Poll : 0 votes