Pokemon GO: Best moveset for Mew

With the capability to use any TM, Pokemon trainers can run some fantastic movesets with Mew in their hands.

Mew is the embodiment of unpredictability. Facing one in PvP mode can be really stressful since the player has to guess whether or not it has the most that can hit their Pokemon for super effective. There is no real safe swap to Mew unless the opponent knows which set Mew is specifically running.

With that flexibility, though, trainers with Mew can run a moveset that covers the maximum amount of threats possible. The following moveset is designed to hit popular Pokemon for high or super effective damage.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Which moves will allow Mew to hit the most Pokemon?

Before covering the moveset, it’s important to note that this is considering the Great League meta. Given Mew’s stats (210 Attack, 210 Defense, 225 Stamina), it is likely too weak to compete in the higher tiers. Also, Mew doesn’t want to play in an Ultra League that is dominated by Giratina or a Master League that is dominated by Yveltal.

Of the multiple fast moves that Mew can learn, there are a few stand outs. Dragon Tail is usually a popular choice since it does consistent damage as well as eliminates Altaria. Shadow Claw, however, can be a much better alternative.

Shadow Claw is much quicker than Dragon Tail, first of all. Secondly, it ends up doing almost as much DPS. The big issue with Dragon Tail, though, is that many popular Pokemon in the Great League take almost no damage from it (Azumarill, Galarian Stunfisk, Bastiodon, Skarmory). Shadow Claw, on the other hand, hits these Pokemon for neutral as well as destroys Medicham and Deoxys Defense.

Mew certainly has a difficult choice for charge moves. Wild Charge; however, allows Mew to hit many Pokemon in the Great League meta. In particular, it can KO Azumarill, Skarmory, Mandibuzz and Lapras. Wild Charge is better than Thunderbolt since they both cost 50 energy, but Wild Charge has more power.

Flame Charge is the final piece in a set of amazing coverage for Mew. With this move, Mew takes care of Galarian Stunfisk, Venusaur, Meganium, and Abomasnow. Most moves that cost 33 energy are usually in the 40-60 range in terms of power. Flame Charge; however, is a 70 base power move. Being able to charge two of these can hit just as hard as dropping an Overheat on the opponent.

Edited by suwaidfazal