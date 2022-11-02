How to get Mew in Pokemon GO (November 2022)

Mew is a mythical Pokemon with 210 attacking power, 210 defense, and 225 stamina stats in Pokemon GO. Although the game boasts a large pool of legendary and mythical varieties, Mew is considered one of the rarest on this list. Interested players must follow several steps to get their hands on this creature.

These steps involve everything from Special Research Tasks to hatching eggs, spinning PokeStops, leveling up and earning EXP to Stardust, and more. Originally included in the first generation of games, Mew is a difficult catch due to the special research quest, A Mythical Discovery. You have to complete all of the objectives for the Special Research Quest to obtain it. Given below is a step-by-step guide to completing the Special Research Quest in Pokemon GO.

Steps to catch Mew in Pokemon GO 2022

Dan's Nintendo Feed @TheNintendoFeed MEW! In Pokémon GO, I completed the ‘A Mythical Discovery’ Special Research and caught Mew—after multiple daily grinds!



Catching Mew is a tedious task for players as it includes a wide variety of tasks to complete. Mew, being a rare catch, is not available in the wild and there are no other shortcuts to get your hands on this Pokemon. You are advised to understand and thoroughly complete each task of the Pokemon GO Research Quest provided below.

Stage 1 of the Special Research Quest to complete

Spin 10 PokeStops.

Catch 5 Pokemon.

Transfer 5 Pokemon.

Rewards: 1500 EXP, 10 Great Balls, three lures, and one incubator.

Stage 2 of the Special Research Quest to complete

Achieve 10 Great Throws.

Earn 2 Candies while walking with a Buddy.

Hatch 2 eggs.

Rewards: 3000 EXP, 2000 Stardust, 20 Great Balls, and three Pokemon GO incense.

Stage 3 of the Special Research Quest to complete

Reach Level 15.

Battle in 2 Gyms.

Participate in 2 Raid Battles.

Rewards: 4500 EXP, one Quick TM, two star pieces, and one Charge TM.

Stage 4 of the Special Research Quest to complete

Evolve 20 Pokemon

Earn 3 Candies while walking with a Buddy.

Earn a Silver Kanto Medal.

Rewards: 6000 EXP, 4000 Stardust, 20 Great Balls, and three Lures.

Stage 5 of the Special Research Quest to complete

Capture 10 Ghost-type Pokemon.

Do 20 Great Throws.

Find and capture a Ditto.

Ruwards: 7500 EXP, 15 Revives, one Lucky Egg, and one Premium Pass.

Stage 6 of the Special Research Quest to complete

Reach Level 25.

Participate in 10 Raid Battles.

Find, catch, and evolve a Magikarp.

In return, you'll receive 9000 EXP, 6000 Stardust, three Incense, and five Rare Pokemon GO Candy.

Stage 7 of the Special Research Quest to complete

Catch 50 Pokemon while using a Berry.

Perform one Excellent Curved Throw.

Earn a Kanto Gold Medal.

Rewards: 10,500 EXP, 8000 Stardust, 20 Ultra Balls, and a Mythical Pokémon Encounter. The next (and final) step is where you get to catch Mew.

Stage 8 of the Special Research Quest to complete

Capture Mythical Pokemon Mew.

After catching Mew, it will finally be added to your list of Pokemon GO fighters. You'll also earn 10,000 Stardust, 40,000 EXP, and 20 Mew Candy along with one Super Incubator.

While this may seem like a long list of requirements, it is worthwhile since it guarantees you a Mew encounter. Completing all these steps without mistakes will take time and endurance and Pokemon GO players are advised not to skip any of these steps.

