5 Pokemon with the most innovative designs

With a massive number of creatures on PokeDex, the Pokemon franchise has released its fair share of good and bad designs for its fighters. Most people think that legendaries are the only ones with good designs but there are also several non-legendaries in the wild with great innovative cuts in their designs. The fighters consist of interesting and complex styles mixed with some elegance and innovation.

During the initial days, developers and designers had less control over what could be shown due to the limited graphics technology. As technological advancements came through, there was more freedom in designing and showing innovative designs during gameplay. This helped designers make some of the most unique and innovative Pokemon designs ever, some of which are listed below in this feature.

Blacephalon and 4 other innovative Pokemon designs in the franchise

1) Sigilyph

Introduced in Generation V, Sigilyph is a dual-type Psychic/Flying fighter with an innovative touch to its design. Although this Pokemon has wings and even a tail, it doesn’t look like a bird at all. Its wings have motif designs on them and the body is spherical, vaguely resembling the Native American culture.

It also looks like a wind chime of some sort. The mysterious look comes from the black appendage coming out of its torso, and the black appendage has a white and blue design on it that looks like a third eye. Your first encounter with this Pokemon will surely make you think of its design for days.

2) Cryogonal

Cryogonal as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since Cryogonal is an Ice-type, its design is based on a snowflake but gets really interesting the more you look at it. The pocket Monster is made of ice and has a hexagonal shape to it. These massive blocks of ice consist of different shades of blue with six separate triangular ice blocks attached to each point of the hexagon. It has an angry expression on its frozen face and a downward chain of ice as its mouth.

3) Celesteela

Celesteela is a legendary Steel and Flying-type Ultra Beast that has a unique design that screams innovation. This Pokemon is half bamboo and half space shuttle in its overall design. It has two large arms that are detached from its body, and the arms look like space rockets made from bamboo shoots.

The torso of this fighter is wrapped in a dress that resembles a kimono, and is wide on the bottom and starts getting thinner as it reaches the bone-like neck. Celesteela also has long hair and a large horn on top of its head, the horn looks like a drill. Not just this, but there are more things going on in its crazy designs.

4) Blacephalon

Blacephalon as it appears to be in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Generation VII Blacephalon is a dual Fire/Ghost-type introduced in Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. This ultra beast’s head is removable and has several blue and pink dots all over it. Two blue and pink stars with a large yellow dot on the opposing side of its heads act as a pair of eyes. With a strong resemblance to clowns, it has two differently colored balls on its legs and a very slim torso for the body.

The Pokemon also has very high heels and teardrop-shaped hands with white frills on the wrists and neck. Its color combination and rather strange design gives it an innovative cut above all.

5) Eternatus

The Generation 8 Legendary Poison/Dragon-type Pokemon Eternatus is well known for its innovative design. Its skeletal appearance, dark purple body with red highlights, and lack of flesh make it look like a sinister other-worldly dragon from the abyss. Also, when it absorbs energy to its fullest or is about to use the move Eternabeam, it transforms into its Eternamax form.

After transforming into an Eternamax Eternatus, it undergoes an even scarier change, most of its body gets coiled and it starts resembling a serpent. The head gigantifies and its entire body starts glowing in red color. This innovative design of Eternatus was shown in 3D in the anime.

