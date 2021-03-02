Some Fire Pokemon are incredibly strong, but true strength is not a quality that all of them can boast.

Fire Pokemon can be absolutely terrifying. However, these Pokemon just aren't worth the hype. The Sword and Shield Pokedex is quite large now, especially after the two additional DLCs. Here are the most underwhelming Fire Pokemon in Sword and Shield.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 most underwhelming Fire Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#5 - Blacephalon

Blacephalon has the makings of an amazing Pokemon, but it just doesn't work well. Honestly, it's puzzling why this Pokemon isn't as strong as it should be. It's an Ultra Beast, so it should be amazing.

It has an amazing signature attack, Fireball Circus, that hits all opposing Pokemon at the cost of half its HP. But it just seems to faint immediately every time.

#4 - Darmanitan

With the introduction of its Galarian form, the original Darmanitan has been overshadowed. Obviously it has a different typing, but the new one is just better.

This Pokemon is still usable, but it doesn't feel the same. The Fire Pokemon selection isn't huge in this game, so picking Darmanitan as the player's Fire type feels kind of wasteful.

#3 - Moltres

This Legendary bird should be built better. As a member of the original Legendary trio, it's unfortunate that this Pokemon just isn't that good. Because its a Legendary, its stats are good, but good is where the praises will end.

Moltres is pretty slow and not very bulky either. It does deal a good bit of damage, if it can live long enough that is.

#2 - Flareon

The Fire Eeveelution, Flareon, shouldn't be so weak. It doesn't do anything very well. Its stats are lackluster at best, and its move pool struggles to be useful. The Eeveelution tree has a lot of fan-favorites, but this one feels extremely underwhelming.

It's incredibly slow and has little physical bulk and HP. At least it does learn Flare Blitz now.

#1 - Turtonator

Teurtonator has a cool design, kind of, but that's its only redeeming factor. This Pokemon has only one good stat, and that's its physical defense. It's signature move only works if the opponent uses a contact move.

Turtonator has really low speed and attack stats. It just does nothing particularly well. This is definitely the most underwhelming Fire Pokemon in Sword and Shield, and maybe ever.