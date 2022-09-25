Ranking the 10 strongest Galar Pokemon

Pokemon Sword and Shield was the first game in the franchise to receive Galar Pokemon along with the said region. Released in 2019, Generation VIII's game is a role-playing experience developed by Game Freak.

It was released on the Switch console after being published by Nintendo and The Pokemon Company. Their National Pokedex Cuts and not making much of Nintendo Switch's power made the game quite controversial amongst fans.

The harvest festival was underway when a new update for Galar was launched. The land was inspired by the United Kingdom, and several new regional Pokemon were released via the update.

While everyone was overwhelmed by the newfound meta additions, some were already comparing them with the current meta mainstays. In this article, we will discuss 10 such powerful Galar Pokemon that debuted in the Generation VIII game.

10 most powerful Galar Pokemon in the Pokemon Sword and Shield meta, ranked

10) Galarian Articuno

Galarian Articuno as a Galar Pokemon in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Newly introduced in Generation VIII, the Galarian Articuno is a rare dual Psychic and Flying-type Galar Pokemon. It is the only one in the entire game with a non-ice-type ability called Freezing Glare, that has the potential to freeze the opponent.

With high base attack power, the legendary Pokemon shoots massive psychic power from both of its eyes and inflicts notable damage, with a high chance of freezing its enemy during the battle.

Although the power is limited to only Galarian Articuno, this attack is definitely one of the best in the entire franchise. The competitive ability of Galarian Articuno provides it with a massive Special Attack buff from dropping stats.

9) Duraludon

Introduced in Generation VIII, Duraludon was on the list of the most powerful Pokemon released in those times. The Galar Pokemon can be seen as an all-rounder and a jack of all battles, and this is what makes it one of the best ones on the platform. With a long list of nine resistances and just two weaknesses to look out for, its defensive stats doesn’t disappoint fans.

All of its and its allies' stats get boosted when Duraludon manages to get into its Dynamax and Gigantamax forms. The Special Attack stats of 120 might not look like anything special, but the coverage this Pokemon provides is one of the best among several other Galar creatures.

8) Barraskewda

Barraskewda as a Galar Pokemon in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Galar Pokemon Barraskewda is the final form of Arrokuda. When the latter debuted in Sword & Shield it was quite underestimated cause of its looks. Fish Pokemon might not be as appealing as other fighters, but despite its deceiving appearance, it becomes a powerhouse to spar with after it evolves into a Barraskewda.

The base Attack power of 123 and 136 Speed Power, good coverage, and powerful abilities like Swift Swim, show immense potential especially when the weather is rainy. Despite its weak defensive stats, Barraskewda has the Propeller Tail Ability that prevents opponents from redirecting their attacks in double matches.

7) Rillaboom

Familiar to most players, the Grass-type Pokemon Rillaboom is the final evolution of Grookey. It is one of the newest additions to the starter trio, and it only stayed as a competitive fighter after its Hidden Ability was updated in the meta.

It can easily set up a Grassy Terrain with its move Grassy Surge, and enable the passive healing ability with a buff to increase the power of its Grass-type offensive moves. The strong 125 base Attack stats of this Pokemon and the Isle of Armor Tutor move, when combined with the attack Grassy Surge, allow this Galar Pokemon to deliver an immense threat to the opponent.

6) Zamazenta

Galar Pokemon Zamazenta with Zacian (Image via The Pokemon Company)

All mascot Legendary Pokemon have proved themselves to be powerhouses. Although strong, Zamazenta’s competitive presence falls short when compared with its counterpart Zacian. In Crown Shield form, this Galar Pokemon can pull off fighting and steel-type moves.

Such a massive shield on its face makes it difficult to generate Attack Power. And so this defense-oriented Pokemon Zamazenta has its defensive power of base 145.

It can take a lot of hits and is tough in its shield form as a tank but doesn't possess any healing or powerful attacking moves to compete against the top five Galarians. Vulnerable to Psychic, Flying, Fairy, Fighting, Ground, and Fire-type moves, it gets double damage when it gets hit by them.

5) Galarian Darmanitan

With a Galarian form like Farfetch’d, Darumaka shines in its Galarian form with a matching evolution to it. Been a powerhouse on the platform since Generations, its Unovan counterpart shares the same base stats as it has, but Galarian Darmanitan has a secret weapon: Gorilla Tactics.

The effects of this move are identical to the effects of a Choice Band: 50 percent damage boost but switching moves is restricted.

This move can also be stacked with a Choice Band, so you can imagine what sort of power it will bring to the table. Although its meta is edged towards Attacking and not that balanced in other aspects, the Galar Pokemon is really a hard hitter at several match ups.

4) Cinderace

Cinderace as a Galar Pokemon in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Cinderace, the final evolution of Scorebunny, is considered Game Freak’s favorite Galar Pokemon due to the strength in its move Pyro Ball and a new Hidden Ability. As a Fire-type, it makes full use of its move Blaze, which is super strong and possesses unique capabilities.

Court Change, the second unique status move of Cinderace, exchanges the effects of the attack with opponents. The Hidden Ability Libero grants Cinderace STAB potential on everything like the move Protean. Only vulnerable if there is no speed control, this Pokemon can win against even more opponents if it has more than four move slots.

3) Ice Rider Calyrex

They are so similar that you may find it difficult to identify the differences between Ice Rider Calyrex and Shadow Rider Calyrex. Crown Tundra Expansion introduced both the Ice and Ghost-ype - Glastrier and Spectrier respectively. Not as amazing as it is alone, the Pokemon truly shows its worth when combined with its steed using the Reins of Unity.

Ice and Psychic ability user Ice Rider Calyrex is quite different from the Psychic and Ghost Pokemon Shadow Rider Calyrex. The total base stat is 680 for both, which makes them massive and incredibly strong.

Defense power base 150, with Special power base 130, and base HP 100 for both. It's tanky, which may slow its speed and agility down in offensive mode, but there are ways and strategies to compensate for it.

2) Zacian

Zacian as a Galar Pokemon in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This dual Fairy and Steel-type legendary Pokemon is one of the strongest in the story. As fearless and powerful as Zacian is, this galar Pokemon still lacks the defensive stats of Zamazenta.

It has a base power of 115, which reaches an astounding power of 170 in Crowd Sword form. Weak to Poison, Steel, Ground, and Fire-type moves, they inflict twice the normal amount of damage once they hit.

The amazing ability, Interpid Sword, adds +1 to its attacking power just by converting it into its other form. The exceptionally strong coverage of Close Combat combined with its extraordinary STAB moves will ensure the battle will be in Zacian’s favor.

1) Eternatus

Eternatus is the first Legendary Galar Pokemon from the main story of Sword and Shield. A rare dual Poison and Dragon-type Pokemon, it has a combat power of 1125. Its base speed is 130, with the special attacking power of a whooping 145 while having an HP of 140.

That's not all, in Dynamax or Gigantamax form, the move Dynamax Cannon by Eternatus leaves twice the damage on its target than normal.

Almost at the end of the main story, Eternatus got a unique form when it was pushed down to a corner by Chairman Rose. Its base stats went up to become the highest total for any other Pokemon in the entire series’ history.

