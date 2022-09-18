Shiny Eternatus giveaway officially underway for Pokemon Sword and Shield

It looks like Pokemon Sword and Shield still haven't run out of steam in terms of offering surprises to their players. First rumored a couple of weeks ago, the Shiny Eternatus giveaway event is now live. Players residing in the USA and Canada can visit their local Gamestop to receive a code for Shiny Eternatus as part of a promotion for the upcoming Scarlet and Violet games.

Learn more: Shiny Eternatus is ready to battleIf you're heading to your local GameStop to preorder #PokemonScarletViolet from September 18 to October 1, 2022, don’t forget to add Shiny Eternatus to your Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield team.Learn more: pkmn.news/ShinyEternatus Shiny Eternatus is ready to battle ✨ If you're heading to your local GameStop to preorder #PokemonScarletViolet from September 18 to October 1, 2022, don’t forget to add Shiny Eternatus to your Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield team.Learn more: pkmn.news/ShinyEternatus https://t.co/qevgkHXCeF

For those from Australia and New Zealand, check out your local EB Games for the same. Following this, players will be able to redeem Shiny Eternatus in their copy of Pokemon Sword and Shield. The event will last until October 1, 2022, so make haste.

What is Eternatus, and how to redeem the code for the Pokemon?

still can't believe pokemon recognized my country (which they rarely do) and gave us free codes for shiny eternatus shes got thecodestill can't believe pokemon recognized my country (which they rarely do) and gave us free codes for shiny eternatus shes got the ✨code✨still can't believe pokemon recognized my country (which they rarely do) and gave us free codes for shiny eternatus 😭 https://t.co/2YQgsg01Lk

Eternatus is one of the handful of legendary monsters in Sword and Shield. It is a Poison/Dragon-type. In the base game, unlike the mascot creatures Zamazenta and Zacian, Eternatus is not exclusive to one version. However, since it is shiny-locked (meaning it cannot spawn as a shiny variant), this official giveaway is the only legitimate way to obtain it with this unique color palette. For those unaware, shinies are rare variants of a Pokemon that have a different color palette than usual.

Shiny Eternatus will appear at Lv. 100 with a Timid Nature and will have the Pressure Ability. Timid Nature increases Speed by 10% but cuts Attack by the same amount. Meanwhile, Pressure lowers the opponent’s PP by 2 rather than 1 every time a move is used against Shiny Eternatus - basically making foes run out of usable moves twice as fast.

Speaking of moves, Shiny Eternatus knows the following:

Dynamax Cannon

Eternabeam

Sludge Bomb

Flamethrower

This Shiny variant should make a powerful addition to your team. Eternabeam is the strongest move under the legendary creature's arsenal. It is a Dragon-type attack that deals a massive 160 damage - however, it has an accuracy of 90, and the user will be unable to move on the next turn. Regardless, this attack should be strong enough to OHKO (one-hit knockout) pretty much any monster.

To claim your in-game gift, follow these steps:

Launch your copy of Pokemon Sword or Shield. Select "Mystery Gift" on the X menu. Select "Get a Mystery Gift". Select "Get with Code/Password" to save your game and connect to the internet. Enter your code or password. Watch as the gift arrives in your game. (Pokémon will appear in your party or your Pokémon Boxes). Don't forget to save your game.

No purchase is required to receive a code card, but the offer is only available while supplies last. Pokemon Sword and Shield are exclusively available on the Nintendo Switch platform.

