How to catch Galarian Moltres in Pokemon GO

The next wave of new Pokemon to come to Pokemon GO is finally here. To add to the hype, these new additions are not the average early-route common rodent Pokemon; these are full-scale hidden Legendary Pokemon for players to discover and encounter.

Enter the Galarian variants of the Kanto Legendary Bird Trio.

Debuting in the second part of Pokemon Sword and Shield's DLC expansion, the Crown Tundra, the Galarian Bird Trio is the first instance of a Legendary Pokemon having a regional variant. Given the wave of new Pokemon coming to the mobile game shortly, bringing the trio starts this new event with quite the bang.

With the news of these Pokemon finally being able to be encountered in the mobile game, users everywhere are chomping at the bit to get their hands on one. Luckily, while these are quite the expertly hidden few Pokemon, the way gamers can get the opportunity to encounter one is much easier than many think.

Understanding Pokemon GO's New Adventure Incense

Official imagery for Pokemon GO's Adventure Incense Announcement (Image via Niantic)

Niantic has added a new type of incense to their mobile game, thus introducing the Daily Adventure Incense. Given the diverse living conditions shared among their mobile game's player base, the developer wanted to give players in rural regions a way to encounter more Pokemon. This led to the implementation of this new incense.

Unlike standard incenses, users can only earn the Daily Adventure Incense from completing a specified type of research task. To further add to the differences, these incenses cannot be stockpiled like the standard variant. This means gamers can only have one Daily Adventure Incense at a time.

But what do these incenses have to do with the new Galarian Legendary Bird Trio? More specifically, how can readers use these incenses to have a chance at encountering Galarian Moltres?

Luckily, these types of incenses directly coincide with how players can find these Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

Once they get their hands on their Daily Adventure Incense, users can activate it from their bag to begin the item's effect. Once the item is activated, Pokemon will start spawning around them at an accelerated rate. Adventure Incenses also give gamers the chance to encounter these Legendary Pokemon.

It should be noted that Galarian Moltres or its other trio members are not guaranteed to show up. With this in mind, players should hunt for these Pokemon on windy days as this weather condition dramatically increases the chance of Flying-type Pokemon spawning. This affects Galarian Moltres as it is a Flying-type.

Users should also be cautious once they encounter one of these Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon GO. Unlike those engaged after completing a Raid Battle, these Pokemon can flee from an encounter at any time. The rate at which they do so is a slight but still notable 10%.

Gamers looking to hunt down one of these Pokemon in Pokemon GO should prepare for such a scenario by stocking up on Razz Berries and Ultra Balls. These two items used in conjunction with one another significantly increase the likelihood of succeeding in catching it.

