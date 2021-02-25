Zacian is the game mascot for Pokemon Sword and is one of the coolest, most powerful Legendaries introduced in recent memory.

In Sword and Shield, the Legendary mascots can be quite formidable in battle. Depending on the Ranked Series, they can even be used in Ranked Battles and official VGC competition.

For those wishing to use Zacian in the main game or in multiplayer battles, having the right moveset is key. Zacian, in its Crowned Sword form, is a nightmare for a variety of opposing Pokemon.

The best moveset for Zacian in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Behemoth Blade

Advertisement

Behemoth Blade is a signature move that Zacian learns if it knows Iron Head. Teach it Iron Head and enter battle with Zacian in its Crowned Sword form. This means it must be holding the Rusted Sword. The move does incredible damage and deals twice as much if the target Pokemon is Dynamaxed. Zacian is a physical attacker, so this move does wonders.

Close Combat

Close Combat will be Zacian's main coverage attack. It can hit Dark, Steel, and Ice-type Pokemon for supereffective damage. It does lower Zacian's Defense and Special Defense by one stage with each use, so keep that in mind. Its defensive stats already aren't that great compared to its other stats. Close Combat should be used wisely.

Swords Dance

Advertisement

Swords Dance can make Zacian a very dangerous foe if it can use it while staying on the battlefield. Zacian's Ability, Intrepid Sword, already raises its Attack by one stage when it enters battle. Swords Dance raises it two stages every time it is used. This will make opposing trainers think twice before switching in another Pokemon.

Play Rough

Play Rough is a brutal Fairy-type attack that does physical damage and gives a STAB when Zacian uses it. It also has a 10% chance of lowering the target Pokemon's Attack stat by one stage. This is simply another powerful attack to add to Zacian's moveset. It can easily KO Dragon, Fighting, and Dark-type Pokemon. This physical attacker is one of the most dangerous Pokemon in the game.