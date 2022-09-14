Pokemon GO Test Your Mettle event guide: What are the Field Research Task encounters?

With the start of Pokemon GO Season of Light, new events keep popping up on the platform now and then. The launch of this season’s Test Your Mettle event has given players high hopes for the rewards as a new Pokemon and a new Mega form Pokemon arrive in-game, with more Steel-type wild spawns during the event.

The Pokemon GO Test Your Mettle event will run from 10:00 am local time on Friday, September 16, 2022, to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Players can expect Ultra Beasts and themed Pokemon to appear more in the wild, raids, and exclusive challenges.

Several steel-type Pokemon will lurk in the wild or be available to hatch through eggs. Players will also encounter different Mega and Ultra Beasts in this event.

Pokemon GO Test Your Mettle: Field Research and Rewards

Mega Aggron will appear in Test Your Mettle Mega Raids (Image via Niantic)

Listed below are the Steel-type Pokemon that will spawn in the wild during Test Your Mettle:

Magnemite

Pineco

Drilbur

Nosepass

Ferroseed

Togedemaru

Beldum

Lucky players may encounter the shiny forms of Magnemite, Pineco, Nosepass, Ferroseed, and Beldum, as there is a high chance of these shiny Pokemon spawning during the upcoming event. Although a few other Pokemon and their shiny variations are available, Togedemaru and Drilbur will not be catchable in their shiny forms.

Besides this, completing specific Field Research tasks is said to provide Mega Energy for Pokemon Steelix and Scizor. Mega Energy can be used to bring about Pokemon Mega Evolution and unlock a Pokemon's full potential in Battles.

Mega forms can temporarily change a Pokemon's appearance and significantly boost their stats, with this increased Pokemon Combat Power typically lasting eight hours. While Pokemon HP isn't affected, some Pokemon temporarily change type while Mega Evolved.

Mega and Ultra Beasts' Appearance

Making their long-awaited debut, the Roly-Poly Pokemon Togedemaru and Mega Aggron are waiting to wreak havoc in the game. Originating from the Alola region (Gen 7), the Electric and Steel-type Pokemon Togedemaru will appear not just in the Wild but also in Raids and Field Research.

In contrast, Mega Aggron will appear in Mega Raids from the event's start until September 27.

Apart from that, two Ultra Beasts debuted at the Pokemon GO Event, the Launch Pokemon, Celesteela, and the Drawn Sword Pokemon, Kartana. These Pokemon went live before the event and will be available in 5-star raids until September 27.

Players must note that there is a condition to catching these two Pokemon, as Celesteela will only spawn towards the Southern hemisphere while Kartana will only spawn near the Northern one.

Egg spawns at the Test Your Mettle event

During the Pokemon GO Test Your Mettle event, the 7 km eggs will spawn different Pokemon like Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Diglett, Galarian Meowth, Riolu, and Galarian Stunfisk. Furthermore, there is an excellent chance to get a shiny version of either of these Pokemon during the event.

Test your Mettle event Bonuses

A bit of inspiration from the Psyche Spectacular event’s Curveball throwing skills to catch Steel-type Pokemon. Throughout the event, Pokemon GO will provide increased catch candy and a high chance of receiving XL Candy after catching Pokemon from Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws.

