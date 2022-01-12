Can shiny Diglett be caught in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO has a wide audience that each play the game for a variety of different reasons. There are people that play Pokemon GO to fill out the ever-expanding Pokedex, players that play to participate in the Battle League, and people who play the game to collect rare varients of Pokemon known as Shiny Pokemon.

Since the mechanic's introduction back in the second generation of the main series, Shiny Pokemon have been an object of obsession among the casual audience, as well as the hardcore Pokemon fans. Many players remember their first Shiny Pokemon very fondly.

Before putting forth the time and resources required to hunt for a specific shiny form of a Pokemon, players will need to know if its shiny variant is available in Pokemon GO. Though every Pokemon in the game has a shiny variant in Pokemon GO's files, not every Shiny Pokemon is programmed into the game quite yet.

Shiny Diglett in Pokemon GO: Fact or Fiction

Diglett's Alolan variant as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Luckily, Niantic has added both shiny variants for Diglett and its Alolan variant. However, with the current event and season that the game is in, finding either of these Pokemon is a bit easier said than done. That's thanks to the winter season, as well as the current Mountains of Power event.

To add some variety to the current catalog of Pokemon that spawn in the winter season, Niantic dropped the Mountains of Power event which gives more Pokemon that would be native to a mountainous region like Zubat, Slugma, and Geodude a chance in the spotlight for a limited time. Sadly, this catalog of Pokemon does not include everyone's favorite Mole Pokemon.

However, there are still ways to find shiny Diglett, despite it being so elusive in the winter time. Hatching them in eggs is a great way to find Alolan Diglett in the current state of the game. Regional variants of Pokemon like Meowth and Diglett are extremely common when hatching eggs received in gifts from friends.

Pokemon GO also has a lesser known system known as Pokemon Nests. These nests have a higher chance of spawning certain Pokemon depending on which Pokemon the nest belongs to. Which nests are not physical things people can see in-game, they do have some confirmed cases. There are various Diglett nests reported around California like at the Playa Vista Beach and the popular Santa Monica Pier.

While finding Diglett can be a daunting task in the current state of Pokemon GO, the possibility of finding a shiny Diglett can make the effort worth it for some players. Players with knowledge of which eggs hatch Alolan Diglett, as well as knowing where these Diglett have a higher chance to spawn at, are at an incredible advantage when pursuing this rare variant of the original Mole Pokemon.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider