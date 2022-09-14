Pokemon GO Celesteela guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO players around the world can rejoice as the next wave of Ultra Beasts has finally come to the popular mobile game. The first of the new creatures is the UB-04 Blaster, Celesteela. As players have come to expect from other Ultra Beasts in the game so far, they can obtain this creature by encountering it in Raid Battles.

The Ultra Beast line of Pokemon is special compared to the rest of the franchise. While the concept of Pokemon from another world started during the series' debut with Clefairy, the Ultra Beasts were the first to actually come from another dimension.

With this in mind, a new wave of these beasts has gained popularity among both fans of the main series and Pokemon GO. Given their recent arrival to the mobile title, many are looking for the best strategies to succeed in the new Raid Battles.

Celesteela in Pokemon GO: Everything players need to know

The first detail players will need to know about Celesteela is that it's restricted to the southern hemisphere. This means those in the United States, Europe, and most Asian countries will miss out on their chance to battle and catch this Ultra Beast.

Celesteela is a popular Steel and Flying-type Pokemon, much like Skarmory. This is an excellent defensive type as it only has two weaknesses: Fire and Electric-type attacks. However, it resists 10 different types of Pokemon.

While this may present Celesteela as a great defensive pick in Pokemon GO, its shortcomings are quite apparent. This Pokemon's weakest stat is its defense at 199. However, the rest aren't far ahead either, with its strongest stat being stamina at 219 and attack at 207.

With this in mind, Celesteela's biggest weakness is supercharged attacks from offensive Fire or Electric-type Pokemon. Electivire, Zapdos, Charizard, and Moltres are just a few of the best possible counters players can use.

For those wanting to bring solid defensive options to fall back on during the Raid Battle, Steelix and Skarmory are great candidates due to their resistance to Flying and Steel-type attacks. They can serve as reliable anchors.

As experienced players know, anchors are the types of Pokemon used to stall the battle when their teammates go under and need to be healed. The role of an anchor is important in difficult battles such as Pokemon GO's five-star Raid clashes.

Given its defensive typing and above-average bulk, players will need a rather large group to take down this boss. Thanks to Remote Raid Passes, assembling a party to conquer Raid Bosses in Pokemon GO is easier than ever. A group of around six to seven trainers using Pokemon with a type advantage should suffice.

