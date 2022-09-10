Clefairy in Pokemon Unite: Official release date, expected unlocking cost, move sets, and more

Clefairy will be coming to Pokemon Unite, and unlike on previous occasions, this news comes directly from official sources. Earlier on September 10, the official Twitter handle of the game announced that the Fairy-type would be making its debut.

Ever since the game's release, the developers have continued to add more Pokemon to expand the pool for players to choose from As usual, every monster added to the game fills one of the five roles in the game. While not much has been revealed, a scope of educated guesses can be made about the upcoming Pokemon.

Pokémon UNITE @PokemonUnite Harness the power of the moon, when the Fairy Pokémon Clefairy and Clefable come to #PokemonUNITE on October 13! Harness the power of the moon, when the Fairy Pokémon Clefairy and Clefable come to #PokemonUNITE on October 13! https://t.co/63l11kjGqD

September has certainly been a big month for Pokemon Unite, with the game celebrating its anniversary and many other events. The new chapter has already seen Mew making its entry with Dodrio set to arrive soon. If the data miners are to be believed, Scyther will be the third and final entry of the month. More information regarding this official news is likely to arrive in the coming days.

Clefairy could very well be the next support monster to make an entry in Pokemon Unite

The official announcement came very recently, an hour before the time of writing this article. Based on the available data, Clefairy will be added to the game on October 13. There will likely be a routine maintenance period before players can buy the Fairy Pokemon.

One important aspect of the new entrant will be how much players will have to spend to acquire it. Mew was recently made available for free through an in-game event. However, the upcoming Pokemon will likely follow a more streamlined route, and players will have to unlock it with coins/premium currency.

Following the addition of Tyranitar, Pokemon Unite has followed a different path as far as unlocking costs are concerned. The Rock/Dark-type Pokemon is currently priced at 14,000 coins, higher than any other in the game.

Clefairy will likely follow a more standard path regarding costs. Players may be able to unlock the upcoming new Pokemon from the in-game store for 10,000 coins. It should be noted that none of this is confirmed information and the exact cost should be made public when the official announcement arrives.

While its moves haven't been showcased yet, this will be an evolutionary Pokemon. Players start off as Clefable, who will then evolve at a certain level. Based on the short clip, the Pokemon's kit will likely revolve around debuffs and heals.

There's a brief moment in the Pokemon Unite video against a Pikachu where Clefairy can be seen providing a debuff. The current season has seen a sudden surge in debuffs, with Mr. Mime leading the way.

Another portion shows the fairy Pokemon providing some kind of healing to an allied Lucario. Healing has become increasingly important in the current meta and a good healer can make or break team fights. It remains to be seen where the Pokemon stands in terms of the current meta once it releases.

What's incredible about the entire incident is that the news wasn't leaked beforehand. Usually, data mining allows the Pokemon Unite community to be aware of what's coming their way in the foreseeable future. Nevertheless, this is a surprise that players certainly won't complain about.

