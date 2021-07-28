The best build for Pikachu in Pokemon Unite

Pikachu is more than just the cute and cuddly mascot of the franchise in Pokemon Unite.

The electric mouse has always been a fan favorite and remains so in this new MOBA. It is an Attacker Pokemon, showing that size isn't everything with relentless assaults.

While Pikachu can't take too many hits, players will be just fine in Pokemon Unite if they get the first move off. It is one of the best characters on the entire roster.

Pokemon Unite: The best build for Pikachu

Image via The Pokemon Company

Pikachu does not evolve into Raichu in Pokemon Unite. That may become an option someday, but for now, the yellow critter holds its own without any need for an evolution.

With its Static ability, Pikachu can slow down enemies and turn the tide of battle. Static causes all nearby opponents to be slowed temporarily whenever Pikachu takes damage.

Attacks

Image via The Pokemon Company

Building on its strengths, the pick for Pikachu's first attack should be Thunder Shock. Thunder Shock is a simple Electric-type move like in the main series game. It electrifies a specific area and paralyzes opponents.

Electro Ball will be the next pick to stay on the build path. This hurls an electric orb at opponents, dealing damage and stunning any Pokemon caught in the orb's area of effect.

Thunderbolt is another strong move that has made its way to Pokemon Unite. At level 6, select this for Pikachu. This attack summons a blast of lightning that deals solid damage and paralyzes enemies.

Pikachu's Unite Move is Thunderstorm. It can turn an all-but-lost team fight right around. Thunderstorm summons a lightning storm that follows Pikachu and blasts any opponent that players run by.

Items

Image via The Pokemon Company

When it comes to held items, Pikachu benefits from the Shell Bell. As a Special Attacker, performing a Special Attack comes often. When that happens, the Shell Bell heals Pikachu by 45 HP plus a percentage of the Sp. Atk stat.

Sp. Atk. Specs is the next held item for Pikachu. Upon scoring a goal, Pikachu receives a permanently increased Sp. Atk. stat. Make it a priority to score goals and then deal damage.

Wise Glasses also work well for this Pikachu Pokemon Unite build. It is a simple held item that increases the damage of all Special Attacks. Since that is Pikachu's main way of attacking, Wise Glasses are vital.

The Eject Button appears once again as the most popular choice for a Battle Item. Fighting can get a bit overwhelming in Pokemon Unite. The Eject Button lets you teleport a short distance away to gather your composure.

