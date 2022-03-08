Pokemon Unite Tier List (February 2022)

The Pokemon Unite meta has seen a ton of shake-ups in the past couple months.

If anything is for certain, though - there is never a dull moment in this MOBA. TiMi Studios has been cranking out new characters, with Aegislash and Hoopa having just been released and Duraladon on the way.

Which Pokemon are the best, though?

Which Pokemon dominate the meta at the moment?

S Tier:

Hoopa

Pikachu

Lucario

Cinderace

Dragonite

It didn’t take long for Hoopa to take over the game with its warpholes and massive Unite move. That being said, many old Pokemon who were S Tier remain there, namely Cinderace and Lucario.

Pikachu simply does the most damage nowadays (since it always manages to have its Unite move charged), and despite the nerf, Dragonite still has the best objective secure in the game.

A Tier:

Eldegoss

Greninja

Gardevoir

Machamp

Slowbro

Talonflame

Venusaur

Wigglytuff

Snorlax

Greedent

Sylveon

Tsareena

Zeraora

Greninja can still snipe objectives with its Unite move (Image via TiMi Studios)

None of these characters can take over a game, but they are still great to use in Standard and Ranked. Wigglytuff has dropped down a tier since everybody started running Full Heal, making its Sing ability less useful.

There are some newcomers to this tier, though; namely Machamp and Gardevoir, who both have gotten considerably better despite still having a rough early game laning phase.

B Tier:

Charizard

Blastoise

Mr. Mime

Blissey

Garchomp

Aegislash

Absol

Mamoswine

Aegislash has become a very impressive jungle character (Image via TiMi Studios)

All of these characters could be brought to a Ranked match, but there are certainly better options. Aegislash has proven to be a decent jungler, but doesn’t have the carry potential like Cinderace or Talonflame.

Charizard is seeing a serious pick up in usage now that the character has increased mobility. It still struggles in lane, though, and probably needs to be in the jungle to do its best work.

Blastoise, on the other hand, used to be much higher but is still a decent character with strong damage potential and crowd control.

C Tier:

Cruslte

Ninetails

Cramorant

Ninetails recently got its Blizzard buffed (Image via TiMi Studios)

These three characters are struggling to find their place in the meta. Crustle is more of a jungle invader and scorer than it is a “defender.” Both Ninteails and Cramorant bring strong damage potential to the table, but they lack mobility and will need a supportive character to babysit them throughout the match.

D Tier:

Trevenant

Decidueye

Gengar

Decidueye used to be a popular jungle pick (Image via TiMi Studios)

It’s been rough for Ghost-type Pokemon. These characters each have major weaknesses. Gengar is probably the best in this tier, but it absolutely needs the jungle; it’s a walking target in lane.

The issue is that giving the jungle to a Gengar often means taking it away from a Talonflame, Greninja, or other more deserving character.

As for the other two, Trevenant simply struggles to do enough damage. Decideye can pick up KO’s, but it’s incredibly frail and needs teammates for protection.

