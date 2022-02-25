Is Hoopa coming to Pokemon Unite?

Pokemon Unite fans have yet again another new character to play with.

The latter half of 2021, as well as the early part of 2022, has been a busy time for the new MOBA. Tsareena, Dragonite, Trevenant and Aegislash have all been added within a three-month span.

Further, TiMi Studios has also announced that there are more characters on their way to the game, including a new one named Hooba.

New mythical Pokemon introduced in MOBA

Hoopa, the mythical from Generation VI, will be the new character in Pokemon Unite. It will not only fill the Supporter role but will also be able to act as an Attacker.

This is because, just like in the main series games, Hoopa will be able to transform into its Unbound form. However, the form will be much stronger and have access to different attacks as compared to the normal Hoopa.

The new Pokemon will transform when it uses Rings Unbound, its Unite move. Once used, it will be able to use Hoopa Unbound for 15 seconds.

In its Unbound form, it will get increased HP as well as get access to two exclusive moves: Psybeam and Hyperspace Fury.

Hoopa Unbound won’t be able to score, though; it can only be a damage dealer.

Hoopa is known for transporting Pokemon through portals (Image via Niantic)

That’s not all this Unite move can do. It will also place a ring in a designated area on the map. Once placed, Hoopa and its allies can warp through the ring to the location.

The Unite Move is a call back to Hoopa's appearances in games and movies, where it called on legendary Pokemon through ring portals. In Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, trainers could encounter portals on the map which had legendaries waiting on the other side.

In its normal form, Hoopa will have another ability that utilizes the ring, called Hyperspace Hole. This will drop a ring on the map that can damage enemies in the area of effect as well as teleport itself and allies back to base.

They can return to the area where the ring was placed after a certain amount of time. This can be used as a way to flee from fights where teammates have taken a lot of damage.

