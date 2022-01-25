Best build for Trevenant in Pokemon Unite

Trevenant has been out for a while now in Pokemon Unite, and players have already been debating over the best way to use the character.

This Defender is the latest addition to the Pokemon Unite roster, but players have found it to be a bit underwhelming. It certainly isn’t as significantly OP (overpowered) as Sylveon or Greedent were on release. That being said, there are still ways players can make Trevenant work in Ranked or Standard play.

Which abilities should Trevenant users be running in Pokemon Unite?

The first move players get to teach Trevenant is Will-o-Wisp. This appears to do a bit more damage than Branch Poke (which always comes at Level 2), but more importantly, Will-o-Wisp is ranged. This means that Trevenant (in the Phantump stage) can threaten to steal farm on the opponent’s side.

At Level 5, Phantump evolves into Trevenant and can learn either Wood Hammer or Curse. However, players should favor Curse a little bit more. Curse creates a large radius around Trevenant where it can suck health away from Pokemon that are in range.

At Level 7, Trevenant gets another power spike when it can learn Horn Leech. This move tends to work better than Wood Hammer since the stun Wood Hammer provides isn’t as at good crowd control as simply shoving all the opposing Pokemon away.

Trevenant's Curse can keep it's health steady when being attacked (Image via YouTube/spragels)

In team fights, Trevenant can line up enemies and Horn Leech them away, peeling them off teammates as well as dealing damage and stealing health. Horn Leech can also be a good pursuit tool to catch escaping enemies.

The other reason why Horn Leech is used is because of how well it combines with Curse. If a player can charge up fully with Curse, Horn Leech’s cooldown will be reset. This way, players can toggle between the moves and stay alive for a long time while dealing damage.

In terms of items, Buddy Barrier and Score Shield are the strongest ones to use. Trevenant has lots of health, so it gets a large Score Shield, and Buddy Barrier is becoming a no-brainer in this meta.

There is some room for flexibility with the third item. On a team, Focus Band can pair nicely with Trevenant’s healing abilities. In solo queue, dealing damage might be more important, so a Muscle Band would be better.

For a battle item, Full Heal would normally be the way to go so that Trevenant won’t get sung to sleep by the ever popular Wigglytuff. However, Slow Smoke has been seeing an awful lot of usage, so Trevenant players might prefer using that.

Edited by Siddharth Satish