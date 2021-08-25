When is Sylveon coming to Pokemon Unite?

Sylveon, the Intertwining Pokemon will be joining the Pokemon Unite roster. This has been confirmed by The Pokemon Company on August 18 in the Pokemon Direct.

Sylveon has been a part of the franchise since the sixth generation of Pokemon games and has been a fan favorite ever since, being both the newest member of the Eevee evolutionary web and having the newest type introduced to the franchise, the Fairy type.

Pokemon Unite: When is Sylveon being released?

Sylveon in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Following the update after the Pokemon Direct, data miners found that code for Sylveon did exist within the game. The information recovered from the data mine lists Sylveon's attacks as:

Swift

Psyshock

Attract

Fairy Wind

Draining Kiss

Hyper Voice

However, these are only parts of the unreleased code and cannot be confirmed as of yet. The release date of Sylveon is yet to be announced. Sylveon's role in terms of playstyle and lane preference has not been leaked or announced either, and it's Unite move also remains unknown.

Alongside Sylveon, Mamoswine was announced at the same time. Whether or not they will be released together is unknown. This tweet from the official Pokemon Unite Twitter page contains the announcement.

Beauty & brawn! Dashing and devastating! Majestic and… massive?



Sylveon and Mamoswine make their appearance! Stay tuned for more details on when they'll show up on the shores of Aeos Island! #PokemonUNITE pic.twitter.com/JmPqSvruRd — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) August 18, 2021

Since the two were announced at the same time as the mobile port of Pokemon Unite, players are speculating that Sylveon and Mamoswine may be coming along with the port on September 22.

While many fans were anticipating Sylveon's arrival from the very beginning of the game, unfortunately they will just have to wait a little bit longer. Players are still yet to receive Blastoise, which was announced before the game was even released to the public. Very little information about upcoming additions to the Pokemon Unite roster is leaked and announced, so unfortunately players will just have to wait for more information to be released.

