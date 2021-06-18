All playable Pokemon in Pokemon UNITE

Pokemon UNITE is arriving on the Nintendo Switch in July with a healthy roster of playable Pokemon.
With nearly 900 total Pokemon throughout the franchise's history, it had to be a tough choice deciding which ones to include in the upcoming Pokemon UNITE game.
There are some unexpected additions as well as some easily predicted fan favorites that will be playable in Pokemon UNITE. This includes previously shown Pokemon and those revealed with the release date announcement.
All Pokemon that will be playable in Pokemon UNITE
- Bulbasaur
- Ivysaur
- Venusaur
- Charmander
- Charmeleon
- Charizard
- Squirtle
- Wartortle
- Blastoise
- Pikachue
- Clefairy
- Clefable
- Alolan Vulpix
- Alolan Ninetales
- Jigglypuff
- Wigglytuff
- Machop
- Machoke
- Machamp
- Slowpoke
- Slowbro
- Gastly
- Haunter
- Gengar
- Mr. Mime
- Snorlax
- Ralts
- Kirlia
- Gardevoir
- Absol
- Gible
- Gabite
- Garchomp
- Lucario
- Dwebble
- Crustle
- Fletchling
- Fletchinder
- Talonflame
- Zeraora
- Scorbunny
- Raboot
- Cinderace
- Gossifleur
- Eldegoss
- Cramorant
At the beginning of a Pokemon UNITE match, players will select which Pokemon they want to play as. Players start off as the base form Pokemon, such as Gible in case of Garchomp, and start at Level 1.
After fighting wild Pokemon and gaining experience points, Gible can then evolve into Gabite. The same process allows Gabite to evolve into the almighty Ground/Dragon-type Garchomp.
Players will then fight against those on the other team in Pokemon UNITE. This is also a way to level up the Pokemon and evolve them from their base form to their strongest evolution.
Some of the Pokemon listed will be added to Pokemon UNITE post-launch. These are the only ones that are known so far. There could easily be a much larger roster in the future.
If the game is successful, do not be surprised to see more and more Pokemon added. This will keep the game fresh, like when new Champions are added to League of Legends or Overwatch.
There are tons of iconic creatures missing from the initial Pokemon UNITE roster. From balanced legendaries to starters from other Generations, a few surprises are sure to arrive down the line.