All playable Pokemon in Pokemon UNITE

Pokemon UNITE is arriving on the Nintendo Switch in July with a healthy roster of playable Pokemon.

With nearly 900 total Pokemon throughout the franchise's history, it had to be a tough choice deciding which ones to include in the upcoming Pokemon UNITE game.

There are some unexpected additions as well as some easily predicted fan favorites that will be playable in Pokemon UNITE. This includes previously shown Pokemon and those revealed with the release date announcement.

All Pokemon that will be playable in Pokemon UNITE

Image via The Pokemon Company

Bulbasaur

Ivysaur

Venusaur

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Squirtle

Wartortle

Blastoise

Pikachue

Clefairy

Clefable

Alolan Vulpix

Alolan Ninetales

Jigglypuff

Wigglytuff

Machop

Machoke

Machamp

Slowpoke

Slowbro

Gastly

Haunter

Gengar

Mr. Mime

Snorlax

Ralts

Kirlia

Gardevoir

Absol

Gible

Gabite

Garchomp

Lucario

Dwebble

Crustle

Fletchling

Fletchinder

Talonflame

Zeraora

Scorbunny

Raboot

Cinderace

Gossifleur

Eldegoss

Cramorant

At the beginning of a Pokemon UNITE match, players will select which Pokemon they want to play as. Players start off as the base form Pokemon, such as Gible in case of Garchomp, and start at Level 1.

After fighting wild Pokemon and gaining experience points, Gible can then evolve into Gabite. The same process allows Gabite to evolve into the almighty Ground/Dragon-type Garchomp.

Teams from all over partake in Unite Battle tournaments for equal parts fun, glory, and recognition! Meet two of the teams on their journey to the rank of Master! #PokemonUNITE pic.twitter.com/vwLy4h11M3 — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) June 18, 2021

Players will then fight against those on the other team in Pokemon UNITE. This is also a way to level up the Pokemon and evolve them from their base form to their strongest evolution.

Some of the Pokemon listed will be added to Pokemon UNITE post-launch. These are the only ones that are known so far. There could easily be a much larger roster in the future.

Welcome to Aeos Island, rookie! On the far, unexplored frontiers of the ocean, this mythical island is host to thrilling, fast-paced Unite Battles between teams of Pokémon!



Ready to join in? Stick around and we’ll show you the ropes. #PokemonUNITE pic.twitter.com/O76iK0Lw3p — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) June 18, 2021

If the game is successful, do not be surprised to see more and more Pokemon added. This will keep the game fresh, like when new Champions are added to League of Legends or Overwatch.

There are tons of iconic creatures missing from the initial Pokemon UNITE roster. From balanced legendaries to starters from other Generations, a few surprises are sure to arrive down the line.

