What is Pokemon Unite? New free-to-play title coming to Switch and mobile

Pokemon Unite, an upcoming free-to-play MOBA title, has improved Pokemon's summer momentum after an oddly quiet E3 from Game Freak and The Pokemon Company.

In the vein of games such as League of Legends, Dota 2, and Heroes of the Storm, Pokemon Unite will feature 5-vs-5 team-based PvP combat.

The trailer showcases some Pokemon franchise favorites while also throwing in Pokemon like Mr. Mime, Fletchling, and Cramorant, who aren't typically basking in the spotlight. The Tencent-backed title was originally announced last year, drawing widespread backlash from fans, and with the announcement video becoming The Pokemon Company's most-disliked YouTube upload.

However, the title is pressing ahead with a launch aimed for later this summer on Nintendo Switch, as well as Android and iOS mobile devices.

Pokemon Unite: What we know so far

Image via The Pokemon Company

While details on Pokemon Unite are few and far between, various reports from trusted outlets have gleaned a number of points about the upcoming MOBA title that are relevant to those awaiting the game's release. Some pertain to the encompassing story, while others detail technical specifications and features provided by the game.

Some information on Pokemon Unite that has been released to the public includes:

The game will take place on an unexplored island known as "Aeos Island."

A strange energy known as "Aeos Energy" permeates the island, and allows Pokemon to evolve over the course of the match. At the beginning of each match, players' Pokemon in Pokemon Unite will start at level 1 and accrue Aeos Energy as they level up. This seems similar to the progressions of major MOBA titles where characters gain experience and level up, progressively learning new abilities.

Once Pokemon have leveled up sufficiently, they can use their Aeos Energy to evolve.

There are mentions of a "Unite Move," which may be akin to an ultimate move featured in several MOBA titles.

Early indications appear to show that instead of destroying an enemy team's most important map objective a la the Summoner's Core in League of Legends, the competition will be score-based. Players will gain score through various means and the team with the highest score when time runs out will be victorious.

Trainers will be a part of the game lore and gameplay, as they are commanding the Pokemon within Pokemon Unite's battle arena.

Trainers and Pokemon both will be customizable in appearance. This may be available through microtransactions or in-game currency similar to skins and UI customizations used in other MOBAs.

Players will begin in the Beginner Cup, but there will be a Ranked Ladder mode available as well.

Much in the tradition of other MOBAs, each Pokemon will have its own strengths and weaknesses, encouraging a healthy metagame and counter play.

The game will feature cross-platform play, allowing players to play with each other regardless of which platform they are playing on.

Pokemon Unite will be available for download on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices in September.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod