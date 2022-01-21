First impressions of Trevenant in Pokemon Unite

Trevenant has just been released in Pokemon Unite, but initial reviews have not been too positive.

Trevenant is the latest on the laundry list of new additions to the MOBA. It seems as though players were just getting used to playing Tsareena and Dragonite when the new Generation VI Grass-type showed up. However, now that Trevenant is here, many players aren’t too impressed with its performance.

New Kalos Pokemon Trevenant added to Unite roster

One aspect of Trevenant that may have disappointed players was its evolution. Trevenant only has one pre-evolution in the form of Phantump. Whereas most Pokemon with one evolution evolve at Level 4 (Eevee, Jigglypuff, Alolan Vulpix, etc.), Phantump evolves at Level 5.

This makes it very difficult to lane with. Most players struggle during the early game to get to Level 4 by fighting over farm. Getting to Level 5, however, usually means winning the fight over the Cubchoo and Beartic or picking up a couple of kills. If neither of these things happen, Phantump could be stuck at Level 4 for a while.

When it evolves, most of Trevenant’s abilities give it life steal to keep it healthy while fighting in the frey. Horn Leech, Pain Split and Curse each take HP from the enemy and siphon it back to Trevenant.

Trevenant's Unite move summons a haunted forest (Image via TiMi Studios)

Although the life steal does offer utility, Trevenant ends up not dealing much damage. As a result, it doesn’t do too much in team fights. Horn Leech can be a good way to push enemies away, but that’s about it.

Many YouTubers in the Pokemon Unite world aren’t too impressed with Trevenant either. Spragels mentioned that the character fails to get much done. Krashy was even harsher, claiming that Trevenant might be duking it out with Gengar for the worst pick in the game.

Surprisingly, this may be refreshing for some fans to see. A common complaint against the MOBA has been that each new character appears to be broken upon release. This makes it nice to see a character who won’t be dominating the meta in the weeks to come.

Edited by Siddharth Satish