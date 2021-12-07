Pokemon YouTuber Spragels gets 10 tips from GoofGG in Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Unite YouTuber Spragels recently had a very insightful coaching session with GoofGG of TTV.

At the moment, it’s hard to mention competitive Pokemon Unite without talking of TTV. This team has been dominating many tournaments and shaping the meta with their play. Through coaching Spragels (a great player in his own right), GoofGG dropped some knowledge that every Pokemon Unite player can certainly learn from.

Perhaps the biggest piece of advice that GoofGG gave to Spragels was also the simplest: Don’t die. This may seem like it’s obvious, but it turns out that many players lose sight of this priority in the game.

When a player dies in Pokemon Unite, they are out of the game for a certain amount of time. That’s time that they could be spending influencing the game. GoofGG suggests that being alive to influence the game is more important than taking certain risks.

On the topic of dying, GoofGG also notes that players should not use items if they know they are about to die. For example, someone that’s sandwiched between three Pokemon and low health shouldn’t bother using their Eject Button since they likely won’t escape anyway.

One of the most frustrating occurrences in Pokemon Unite is when the opposing team collectively dives a goal, since it can be impossible to defend. When losing a goal, though, GoffGG says that players should be in position to take the Audino that spawn immediately.

Whenever a goal is lost in Pokemon Unite, the side that loses it gets three Audino to farm. If a player can farm them immediately, he or she can catch up experience wise to the enemy.

In addition to this, GoffGG mentioned that if the player can take the opposing Audino spawns, they should. This denies the enemy some solid experience and keeps them at a lower level.

One other interesting tip that was mentioned in the coaching session is to eat the berries. Next to every first tier goal are two Sitrus Berries that will respawn a while after being consumed. Sometimes players choose not to eat them to save them for a later situation, but GoofGG says that they should always be eaten when players are low in health.

