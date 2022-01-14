Trevenant revealed for Pokemon Unite

It looks like another Grass-type is headed to the roster of Pokemon Unite.

The MOBA has been busy releasing new characters into the game. In the month of December alone, fans got to play with the new licenses for Tsareena and Dragonite. While those two were All-Rounders, the next addition appears to be a Defender.

New Generation VI Grass-type Trevenant coming to Pokemon Unite

Trevenant will be the newcomer to the game's roster on January 20. It is a Grass-type and Ghost-type Pokemon from the Kalos region.

Trevenant has been making lots of appearances recently, having been added to Pokemon GO last October.

In the brief trailer that revealed the Pokemon, a good portion of its moveset could be seen. One particular clip showed Trevenant draining life from a Ludicolo.

This looks like it will be the move Curse. In the main series, Curse when used by a Ghost-type will sacrifice some HP to then place a curse on the opponent, which basically amounts to a status condition where their health is drained every turn.

During the trailer, a purple nail can be seen piercing Trevenant. This is similar to the animation from the main series games.

Trevenant's Unite move summons a dead forest (Image via TiMi Studios)

Another move Trevenant appears to be using is Wood Hammer. It can be seen pummeling Lucario with a green wooden mallet. Considering how strong it is in the main series games, Wood Hammer will likely be dealing lots of damage to opponents.

A brief glimpse of Trevenant’s Unite move was also shown. It looks like this will be an AOE (area of effect) move, where Trevenant spawns a dead forest in the area and opponents within the AOE will take huge damage.

Trevenant will join Crustle, Blastoise, Slowbro, Snorlax, Mamoswine and Greedent as the seventh Defender in the MOBA. It will also be the fifth Grass-type, meaning that a team could now use a Grass squad consisting of Trevenant, Eldegoss, Tsareena, Venusaur, and Decidueye.

