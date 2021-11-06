Is Greedent broken in Pokemon Unite?

Although it has competition, Greedent may be quite literally the most op character released in Pokemon Unite.

This may be a bold statement, seeing as Sylveon was nerfed shortly after release. Gengar also had to have a bug fixed with its Hex move, and other powerful Pokemon like Blastoise and Vensaur received nerfs as well. Greedent, though, might be the next candidate to address.

What makes Greedent so powerful in Pokemon Unite?

In Pokemon Unite, characters can excel at several things. Some are very tanky (Snorlax, Slowbro), some are very fast (Absol, Talonflame), and others are very powerful (Sylveon, Cinderace).

The issue with Greedent is that it has all of these qualities in spades.

Given the fact that Greedent can heal its health as well as increase its movement speed, it is the hardest character to kill in the game. Its Belch also happens to do loads of damage.

Whenever Greedent gets attacked or uses its boosted attack, it drops a berry. Due to its Cheek Pouch ability, the berry will restore health. This gives Greedent one of the best laning phases in the game.

Anyone who’s gotten on Ranked recently knows how frustrating it is trying to KO Greedent. First of all, Greedent can get a shield with Defense Curl. Also, it can continuously pick up berries, recover health, and get out of any sticky situation.

Even when multiple enemies swarm Greedent, it can still use the berries and a Focus Band to stay healthy and make it back to goal where it can heal up more.

The other massively potent tool that Greedent has is Belch. This move does massive damage as well as lower the movement speed of anyone unfortunate to get hit with it.

The more berries Greedent has stashed away, the lower Belch’s cooldown is. Therefore, with good berry management, a Greedent player can run around the map using many Belch’s to annoy the enemy in a team fight.

Belch is one of the strongest moves in Pokemon Unite (Image via TiMi Studios)

Things only get worse when Greedent reaches level 11. This is when Blech gets boosted; its damage will get increased with every berry it stashes when upgraded. Greedent’s Unite Move, Berry Belly Flop, becomes extremely powerful with this mechanic.

The way Berry Belly Flop works is Greedent heals up, does an AOE attack, and then gets access to unlimited berries. This means that, other than staying healthy, Greedent can massively boost the power of Belch.

Not only does this flat out win team fights, but it’s also good for stealing Dreadnaw, Rotom and Zapdos.

With all of these factors considered, it’s fair to say that Greedent is quite the broken Pokemon. It can win lanes, objectives, and even jungle with success from time to time. There’s a reason why most teams in Masters have a Greedent in their team comp somewhere.

Edited by R. Elahi