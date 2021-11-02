Top 5 moves in Pokemon Unite

Certain Pokemon reach a high tier in Pokemon Unite simply because they have access to overpowered tools.

Throughout Pokemon Unite’s small history, moves have been continuously tweaked through nerfs and buffs. Lucario’s Close Combat and Garchomp’s Dragon Rush were two moves that didn’t do nearly enough damage before their buffs. On the other hand, Sylveon’s Mystical Fire and Venusaur’s Giga Drain did entirely too much. However, now that these moves are fixed, a new group of abilities remains a step ahead.

Which are the most powerful moves in Pokemon Unite?

5) Petal Dance

Petal Dance is still a dominant move on Venusaur (Image via TiMi Studios)

This move is mostly useful due to it’s pairing with Giga Drain. Petal Dance gives Venusaur a couple of benefits, though. Not only can it run around with this move and deal damage to multiple opponents, but it also can be a great escape tool if needed.

4) Block

Snorlax's Block has a huge width (Image via TiMi Studios)

This move can singlehandedly flip a team fight around. Snorlax’s main role in a team fight is to soak up damage for its teammates. It’s really easy to perform this role when the Pokemon has a shield that practically covers the entire lane. Snorlax can use Block to zone off objectives and keep the entire opposing team at bay while Snorlax’s team kills Drednaw, Rotom or Zapdos.

3) Sing

Sing is arguably Wigglytuff's best tool (Image via TiMi Studios)

In both the main series games and Pokemon Unite, sleep is arguably the worst status to get hit with. If a Wigglytuff catches opponents over extending in the lane, it can easily put them to sleep, leaving them wide open for a teammate to clean up. A lot of players have been running Full Heal just so that they don’t have to deal with moves like this.

2) Discharge

Discharge can clean up team fights, allowing Zeraora opportunities to score (Image via TiMi Studios)

This move is a great way to hit multiple enemies at once. Zeraora gets shielded upon using Discharge, and the move also creates a huge area of effect blasts that damage all opponents inside. Zeraora can jump into a fray with this move and end up scoring a bunch of kills.

This move also gives Zeraora some valuable longevity. Even when it’s low in health, it can still take out an opponent with the shield that Discharge grants.

1) Belch

ALSO READ Article Continues below

This move deals way more damage than it needs to. Belch can flatten anyone in its path, and any Pokemon it doesn’t kill will be slowed down. What makes it more broken is that Greedent consumes all of its berries when using Belch. The more berries it has, the lower Belch’s cooldown goes. This move is also twice as deadly after Greedent’s Unite move has been used.

Edited by Siddharth Satish