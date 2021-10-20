The best build for Venusaur in Pokemon Unite (October 2021)

Many Pokemon Unite players have been simply carrying games with Venusaur and its powerful capabilities.

This Pokemon was once thought to be low tier but has since risen to the top of the meta. Venusaur is so powerful that it recently received a nerf to Giga Drain. Its toolkit allows Venusaur to stay alive much longer than it should, allowing it to be put in bad situations and still end up winning out.

Grass-type Pokemon dominates the meta with this build

When Venusaur starts off the game as Bulbasaur, players will want to teach it Razor Leaf first. This is because the move is a flat-out farm stealer. Bulbasaur can wait in the bushes and snipe an Aipom or Audino on the enemy’s side with ease. It also has quite decent damage output.

At Level 5, Bulbasaur evolves into Ivysaur and gets to pick between Giga Drain or Sludge Bomb. Players are definitely going to want Giga Drain here. Not only does it do a fair amount of damage, but this move can also heal Ivysaur somewhat, potentially meaning the difference between dying or picking up the KO.

At level 7, Ivysaur gets access to Petal Dance, perhaps the best tool in its kit. Petal Dance gives this Pokemon a great boost in mobility, allowing it to leave troublesome situations if need be. It also hits opposing Pokemon in the area of effect and lowers the cooldown for Giga Drain each time it hits.

When it finally evolves into Venusaur, it gets access to its Unite move, Verdant Anger. This drops a huge projectile that damages Pokemon in the area of effect. This move can auto-target the wrong enemy at times, so it’s advised players manually aim the projectile. It can be great to steal objectives or damage a horde of enemies.

The number one item Venusaur needs is Focus Band. Once it gets access to Giga Drain, Venusaur can survive on low health due to the healing it gets from these abilities.

While it is a special attacker, Vensaur also benefits from Muscle Band. This is because players will still end up spamming its basic attack while it uses Petal Dance and Giga Drain, so Venasaur still ends up having good damage output. Finally, Buddy Barrier continues to be an essential item for almost any Pokemon, as is the Eject Button for a battle item.

