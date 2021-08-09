Pokemon Unite Held Item tier list

Many Pokemon Unite players are wondering which are the better items to throw on their Pokemon.

Now that the game has been out for close to a month, the meta is finally starting to settle. Although players are still looking for the best strategies, certain Pokemon with specific builds are becoming much more popular. It just so happens that several of the top tier Pokemon (Gengar, Zeraora, Alolan Ninetails) run some similar items. This is a rough idea of how the held items rank against each other.

Best Held Items to use in Pokemon Unite

S Tier

Float Stone

Shell Bell

Wise Glasses

Muscle Band

All four of these items are commonly seen in Pokemon Unite. Since there are many high tier Special Attackers, like Gengar and Alolan Ninetails, items like Wise Glasses and Shell Bell have risen in popularity. Wise Glasses provide a solid buff in Special Attack, while Shell Bell gives Special Attackers extra recovery.

Float Stone is a great item for any offensive Pokemon to increase its movement. Muscle Band is perhaps the only item on this list for defensive Pokemon, since the Atk buff it provides is better on Pokemon with high HP.

A Tier

Scope Lens

Assault Vest

Focus Band

Buddy Barrier

These items aren’t as widely used, but they still can work well with most characters on the roster. Scope Lens give added critical rate and damage on critical hits, making them good on characters like Absol. Assault Vest offers a lot of utility, since it helps counter the strong Special Attackers in the game.

The Buddy Barrier is great for supporting Pokemon, since it helps the user as well as a low hp ally. It can pair well with things like Wigglytuff’s Unite Move. Focus Band provides a large buff for Pokemon at low HP.

B Tier

Rocky Helmet

Energy Amplifier

Attack Weight

These items are a bit more situational. Attack Weight can provide a great Attack buff, but the user will need to score before reaping the benefit. The Energy Amplifier provides a big jump in power after the holder uses a Unite move. Rocky Helmet is a cornerstone for defenders who excel at dealing with Physical Attackers.

C

EXP Share

Score Shield

Spcl Atk Lens

This tier is made up of the more niche items. Score Shield is only useful for scoring with higher accuracy. The EXP Share can help one character level up, but it negates the exp gain for the rest of the team.

The Special Attack Lens proves to be lackluster. It does provide a nice buff, but it relies on the wielder scoring. There are several other items that help Special Attackers right away, which leaves the Special Attack Lens outclassed.

D Tier

Aeos Cookie

Leftovers

Surprisingly, Leftovers don’t have the same utility they do in the main series or in competitive Pokemon. Put simply, other items give more buffs to Pokemon as well as health recovery. The Aeos Cookie is also practically unused, since an increase to HP after scoring doesn’t really offer a large advantage.

Edited by Gautham Balaji