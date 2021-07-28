The best build for Ninetails in Pokemon Unite

There are many powerful attackers in Pokemon Unite, but Ninetails might have the most utility among them.

Ninetails was originally a Fire Pokemon from Kanto, but since Generation VII, it has had an Alolan Form that is Ice and Fairy-type. It’s this variant that appears in Pokemon Unite, and it’s moveset can do a lot of different things that both help teammates and annoy the opposing team.

Pokemon Unite: Best moves to throw on Ninetails

Players who are using this moveset will be able to switch between going on the offensive and playing a more supportive role.

From level one, Ninetails gets a pretty quick move in Icy Wind. It only has a five-second cooldown, allowing Ninetails (as Vulpix that early in the game) to act again quickly. It can also lower the speed of opponents, which can help slow down threats like Garchomp and Zeraora.

Once Ninetails gets to level 4, it should be using Dazzling Gleam. Avalanche has some utility, but players can easily move around the range of that move. Dazzling Gleam also has the benefit of stunning enemy Pokemon.

This could have some great applications that can make the difference between winning and losing.

At level six, although Blizzard can drop a ton of damage, Aurora Veil has some nice supportive qualities. Teammates can enter the area of effect of Aurora Veil for some quick healing if they’re in trouble. Of course, the more offensive Ninetails might prefer Blizzard, but it depends on the playstyle of the user.

One other additional benefit of Blizzard is that it can have synergy with Ninetails’ Unite move, Snow Globe. This move normally does a good chunk of damage, but it does extra to frozen opponents. If Ninetails gets a freeze with Blizzard, it could use this Unite move for some serious damage.

As for items in Pokemon Unite, Ninetails will always benefit from Float Stone to max out that speed as much as possible. Wise Glasses offers a fairly substantial raise in Special Attack which increases damage output. Outside of that, Shell Bell can give Ninetails very valuable healing.

