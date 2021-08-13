Everything we know about Greedent in Pokemon Unite

New leaks are confirming that Greedent, the early game squirrel-like Pokemon from Generation VIII, is on its way into Pokemon Unite.

While the roster in Pokemon Unite only started off with 20, it seems to be expanding more and more each week. Zeraora was a nice addition for players who got an account in August, and Gardevoir has just entered the game as well. Greedent would be only the fourth representative of Generation VIII in the game, along with Cramorant, Eldegoss and Cinderace.

New Generation VIII Pokemon confirmed for Pokemon Unite

UPDATE UNITE #6



Datamined Movesets of upcoming Pokémon! (2/2)



✨ Sylveon

Swift / Psyshock / Hyper Voice

Attract / Draining Kiss / Fairy Wind



✨ Greedent

Thief / Round / Gyro Ball

Wish / Stuff Cheeks / Belly Drum



More: @eclipse_tt pic.twitter.com/wFp7tRczDr — Eclipse 🌑 𝕯𝖆𝖗𝐤𝖗𝖆𝖎 𝖀𝖒𝖇𝖗𝖆! (@eclipse_tt) July 29, 2021

Twitter account Eclipse has uncovered Greedent’s arrival to the game through data mining. Greedent, along with Sylveon, are to be the next members of the Pokemon Unite roster. Greedent’s moveset should consist of Thief, Round, Gyro Ball, Wish, Stuff Cheeks and Belly Drum.

Twitter account Eclipse has had a track record of uncovering what’s coming next in Pokemon Unite through data mining. Another recent tweet from this user proclaimed that Blissey, the Nurse Joy assistant, will be added to the game’s roster as well.

Greedent is the evolution of Skwovet, a small squirrel Pokemon that can be found literally from the first route in the Galar region. It has the Cheek Pouch ability, something it only shares with Dedenne.

Since Greedent in Generation VIII has high HP and Defense, it is likely that it will be a Defender or Supporter in Pokemon Unite. At this point, being a Defender is more likely, since Blissey will definitely be a Supporter when it comes into the game.

In terms of Greeden’ts moveset in Pokemon Unite, most of its moves appear as though they will be doing damage (Gyro Ball, Thief, Round). Wish could be a nice HP regenerating move, perhaps something that can be passed to a teammate like in the main series Pokemon battles.

Thief could also be an interesting move to see implemented into Pokemon Unite. Traditionally, Thief is an attack that does damage as well as steal the opponent’s item. When translated into Pokemon Unite, this could mean that Greedent can take opponents’ battle items with this move.

