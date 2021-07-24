Pokemon Unite made its debut on the Nintendo Switch just a few days ago, and players are already curious how to surrender a match in the new game.

Of course, there are plenty of valid reasons to surrender a Pokemon Unite game. Even if that reason is rage-quitting, everyone's been there and therefore, players need to know how to quit a match.

This article explains how to surrender in Pokemon Unite in crystal-clear fashion.

Surrending in Pokemon Unite on Nintendo Switch is surprisingly simple

There is only one requirement that has to be met before a player can surrender in Pokemon Unite. The match has to have lasted at least five minutes before the game will allow a player to surrender.

It's a respectable rule; being forced to play the first five minutes of a match means more people are likely to stick around for the entirety of the game.

Once five minutes has passed, all a Pokemon Unite player has to do is hit X on their Nintendo Switch to pop up the scoreboard. From here, players need to hit the minus button to bring up settings. In the settings, players will see an option to initiate a surrender.

Once a surrender has been initiated, the team votes on whether to follow through with the action. If the majority of team members vote to surrender, the process will be complete. Every player has the ability to start three surrender votes per match. Thankfully, there is a 40 second cooldown period between each surrender request to limit the amount of spamming that can be done.

Sometimes a Pokemon Unite match just won't go a player's way. Other times people get matched up with unresponsive or uncooperative teammates. There are several valid reasons to surrender a Pokemon Unite match.

