Pokemon Unite tier list - Pokemon ranked from best to worst

Pokemon Unite had a wonderful beta period and is set to be fully released in just a short time.

The game is a 5v5 MOBA where players select a Pokemon to battle with their team against another. The goal is to defeat enemy Pokemon and deposit them into goal zones.

The side with the most points when the match timer runs out is the winner. With many creatures available in Pokemon Unite, players are keen to know who to main and who to avoid.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Pokemon Unite tier List

S Tier

Scoring points is their key and truly up to preference (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pikachu

Absol

Talonflame

Pikachu is a brutal Attacker in Pokemon Unite, while Absol makes for an excellent Speedster type to deploy into battle.

Talonflame joins Absol in the Speedster category. Scoring points is their key and truly up to preference.

A Tier

Garchomp is an All-Rounder, described as a highly tenacious fighter (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Garchomp

Gengar

Eldegoss

Wigglytuff

Cinderace

Alolan Ninetales

Garchomp is an All-Rounder, described as a highly tenacious fighter. Gengar is a Speedster who can be a niche Pokemon Unite character.

Eldegoss and Wigglytuff work great as Supporter Pokemon. Cinderace and Alolan Ninetales wrap up the A Tier as solid Attackers.

B Tier

Slowbro is one of the best Defender characters in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Slowbro

Zeraora

Snorlax

Lucario

Mr. Mime

Slowbro and Snorlax are the two best Defender characters in Pokemon Unite. Lucario is an All-Rounder that is best suited for players who consider it a favorite.

Zeraora is a Speedster and very well may jump into a higher tier once the game releases. Lastly, Mr. Mime plays Support but doesn't quite match up to the other two Pokemon from that category.

C Tier

Venusaur is an Attacker (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Venusaur

Machamp

Cramorant

Greninja

Charizard

It might be surprising to see some extremely popular Pokemon in the C Tier. They aren't awful, but the other choices have proven to be better thus far.

The Attackers, Venusaur, Greninja, and Cramorant, don't match up with Pikachu or Cinderace. Machamp and Charizard are All-Rounders, but with Garchomp in that category, they are far overshadowed.

D Tier

Snorlax or Slowbro are much better options than the dull Rock/Bug-type that is Crustle (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Crustle

Similar to the main series of Pokemon games, Crustle doesn't quite get the job done in Pokemon Unite. Playing a Defender in a MOBA takes a unique set of skills.

Many players like to dive in and attack in these types of games. Snorlax or Slowbro are much better options than the dull Rock/Bug-type that is Crustle.

Edited by Ravi Iyer